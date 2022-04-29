Albemarle Announces New Supply Chain Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Maria Brennan has joined the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective April 29, 2022.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Brennan joins Albemarle from Domtar, a leading provider of fiber-based products based in South Carolina, where she served as Senior Vice President Procurement. Her previous experience also includes progressive leadership roles in procurement and supply chain with General Mills Inc., Merisant Worldwide Inc., PepsiCo, and ConAgra.

"Maria's strong experience in operating improvements and processes that reduce cost and increase quality, flexibility, and efficiency will serve Albemarle well as we continue to build an agile and sustainable end-to-end supply chain function that drives long-term value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters.

Brennan earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation