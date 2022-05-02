Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Lighthouse Insurance Group, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Independence, Ohio-based Lighthouse Insurance Group, LLC (LIG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, LIG offers health insurance products, Medicare plans and advisory solutions to families and individuals throughout the United States who do not qualify for conventional corporate plans. LIG manages a diverse customer lead generation network comprised primarily of third-party lead providers, direct carrier partners and more than 80 associations. Jason Farro, Anthony Naoum and their associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Tom Belmont Jr., U.S. Health & Benefits Practice Leader for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"LIG is a rapidly growing benefit consultant that expands our health and ancillary insurance offerings, and brings transitional options to the pre- and post-retirees of our employer clients," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jason, Anthony and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

