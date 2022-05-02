Docufree Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for its Digital Mailroom Legal Solution in 2022 American Business Awards®

Docufree's Digital Mailroom for Law Firms Receives National Accolades

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today announced it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the new product, business technology category for legal solutions in the 20th annual American Business Awards®.

Docufree's Digital Mail for Law Firms is specifically for law firms and the confidential, time sensitive nature associated with inbound and outbound mail in the legal industry. It captures mail and inbound documents from multiple channels—including physical mail streams from the U.S. Postal Service, emails, faxes, and web forms. Its SaaS Platform then intelligently and automatically processes items to ensure regulatory compliance and centralizes the data securely in the cloud to provide instant accessibility for authorized users.

"We are honored to be recognized for our new legal solution that is transforming the way law firms manage mission-critical documents in a paperless, digital environment," David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Being able to manage physical documents and electronic information in an efficient manner is critical for legal practices in today's modern hybrid world of work. Our solution allows firms to digitally receive, act on, send and track inbound and outbound mail, at home, on the go or from the courtroom, in a safe and secure manner."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13, 2022.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

Designed to integrate with existing Legal Management Systems, Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms utilizes built-in system intelligence to provide real-time tracking every step of the way. The result is accelerated mail delivery, superior response-and-cycle times, significant cost savings, improved accountability, enhanced security, and compliance. This capability allows law firms to digitally receive, send, access, and track every piece of inbound or outbound mail on demand from an office, home, or court room. Successful integrations have been established with Litify and Docrio, with future integration plans with other legal management platforms.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. Services include large-volume document capture, data extraction and integration, intelligent process automation, cloud-based document management, and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use daily interact with data and each other. The Company helps drive measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforce by ensuring processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.docufree.com Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

