SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK IS NOW OPEN IN CENTRAL PHOENIX

The Originator Of Wall-To-Wall Action Is Celebrating Its Official Grand Opening On Saturday, May 7, 2022

PHOENIX, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, a subsidiary brand of CircusTrix and the creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, has officially become Arizona's latest and greatest entertainment attraction with the opening of its newest location in Central Phoenix. Located at 928 W. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85013 (NW Corner of 7th Ave. & Camelback Rd.), Sky Zone is bringing the power of play, featuring a number of fun and out-of-the-box attractions including trampolines, Zip Line, Air Court, Drop Zone, Mega Launch slide, SkySlam, Ultimate Fusion Dodgeball Court, a Toddler Zone and more! To celebrate this new location, Sky Zone Central Phoenix is hosting a Grand Opening Party on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. (MST).

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

The Central Phoenix community is encouraged to join Sky Zone on Saturday, May 7 for its Grand Opening celebration, which will include a ribbon cutting, free food, music, and giveaways. There will also be special guest appearances by Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix Suns Gorilla! Tickets are limited to building capacity, so it is highly encouraged guests book their ticket online to confirm their spot: skyzone.com/centralphoenix.

Sky Zone Central Phoenix is the third trampoline park owned and operated by two local Phoenix families. This new venue joins the franchise group's existing locations in Peoria and Scottsdale, expanding on their mission to share a fun indoor place for other families to enjoy together.

With over 150 parks in the world, Sky Zone holds its reputation as the originators of wall-to-wall aerial action and continues to invent epic new ways to play, gather and compete. There is something at this new park for every age including the Toddler Zone which is perfect for children under the age of 6. The park and its wide variety of attractions is open to children and adults alike and features several private party and event spaces, which can be reserved for birthday parties, corporate outings, meetings, fundraising events, and more.

For more information on the park, scheduling events or purchasing a pass, guests may visit our website: skyzone.com/centralphoenix.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 170 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Recent awards and accolades received include being named to 2020 Franchise Times Top 200+, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises and among the outlet's list of leading franchise organizations best positioned for growth in uncertain times. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 280 global locations. For franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CircusTrix