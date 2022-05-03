AnswerNet Acquires 11 Companies in 11 Months

Expands BPO Service Offerings in Energy, Telecom, Nonprofit and Financial Services

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerNet, a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and global BPO contact center services, announces the completion of 11 call center-related company acquisitions between March 2021 – February 2022.

At the onset of the pandemic in 2020 while many businesses faced stoppages or closures, AnswerNet was called upon to offer various Covid19-related services, including support and assistance with contact tracing, Emergency Rental Assistance Programs (ERAP), state unemployment claims, and others. As the vaccine was introduced, scheduling and other vaccine-related work expanded AnswerNet's Covid/BPO service portfolio further.

As this Covid-related work began to dissipate in 2021, several well-respected companies with strong operations and steady cash flows approached AnswerNet looking to sell their businesses. In the words of Founder & CEO, Gary Pudles, "The time came to make a choice; do we downsize or do we reinvest in the company? We chose the latter, and here we are."

The 11 Acquisitions:

A spinoff of a large Canadian contact center operator in Halifax, NS FineLine: Winnipeg, MB (nonprofit donor services including "keying and caging" operations) (nonprofit donor services including "keying and caging" operations) Mathews Answering Service: Great Falls, MT TPV.com (aka Data Exchange): Tulsa OK –first of four third-party verification (TPV) companies (aka Data Exchange): Tulsa OK –first of four third-party verification (TPV) companies TrainNow.net, Seattle-based learning management system (LMS) , Seattle-based learning management system (LMS) Ansercomm Telephone Answering Service: Hackensack, NJ , Maple Shade NJ , and N. Fort Lauderdale, FL , and N. Action 1 Answering Service: Mountain Top, PA VoiceLog: San Antonio, TX (TPV) (TPV) Quality Contact Solutions: Aurora, NE (large dedicated BPO & telemarketing provider) : Aurora, NE (large dedicated BPO & telemarketing provider) TrustedTPV: Severn, MD Calibrus: Tempe, AZ (TPV & BPO) (TPV & BPO)

Becoming a Leader in Third-Party Verification and Nonprofit Donor Services

With the purchase of these four leading TPV providers (Calibrus, TPV.com, TrustedTPV, VoiceLog), AnswerNet acquired businesses that have completed 115 million+ verifications and is now the largest provider of third-party verification services in North America.

With the FineLine acquisition, AnswerNet now supports 50+ internationally known nonprofits, including American & Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army, Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Doctors without Borders.

Pudles adds, "These acquisitions help us further our story that we started in 1998 as a single-location telephone answering service with roots back to 1929, and have emerged as a global BPO provider who continues to lead by delivering all forms of world-class telecommunications and technology services."

