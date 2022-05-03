Hyundai Motor America Reports Second-Best April Retail Sales in its History

- Hyundai Electrified Vehicle Retail Sales Increased 68% in April Led by the World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 Electric SUV
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported April retail sales of 61,668 units, its second-best April retail sales month in its history. Electrified vehicle year-over-year retail sales increased 68% in April. Hyundai had no fleet sales in April 2022. Elantra Hybrid, Santa Fe Hybrid, Palisade and Nexo set new April records, while it was the best month ever for Santa Cruz.
"This was our second-best retail April ever as we worked overtime to meet robust consumer demand," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Even with the challenges facing our industry, we were able to exceed the pre-pandemic total and retail sales of April 2019. Even more, our World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 and robust lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models led to significantly increased electrified vehicle sales."
April Total Sales Summary
Apr-22
Apr-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
61,668
77,523
-20%
221,344
244,653
-10%
April Product and Corporate Activities
- IONIQ 5 Swept World Car of the Year: The IONIQ 5 was named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year
- U.S. Electrified Vehicle Production: Hyundai announced plans to produce the electrified Santa Fe Hybrid at its Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in Alabama, the first U.S. production of an electrified Hyundai model
- Palisade Product Enhancement Reveal: Hyundai unveiled its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV in a global debut at the New York International Auto Show
- Newsweek Disruptors: Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, was selected as the 'Visionary of the Year' by Newsweek and Hyundai was also awarded 'Research and Development Team of the Year' and 'Powertrain Evolution of the Year'
- Model Awards: The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle was named Best Pickup Truck by the Northwest Automotive Press Association, while the Tucson was deemed the 2022 Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report
- Hyundai Hope: Hyundai Motor America continued its corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, with a $15,000 donation to the Food Bank for Monterey County
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels: Hyundai Hope On Wheels surpassed $200 million in funding to pediatric cancer research
- One Tree Planted: Hyundai donated $150,000 to help plant 150,000 trees across the U.S.
April Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Apr-22
Apr-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Accent
1,372
2,711
-49%
4,069
6,983
-42%
Elantra
10,669
14,358
-26%
32,741
40,451
-19%
Ioniq
104
1,364
-92%
3,648
5,489
-34%
Ioniq 5
2,677
0
---
8,921
0
---
Kona
5,485
10,267
-47%
21,021
32,877
-36%
Nexo
47
18
+161%
213
96
+122%
Palisade
8,351
8,278
+1%
29,376
29,485
0%
Santa Cruz
3,150
0
---
11,550
0
---
Santa Fe
11,074
10,470
+6%
36,656
39,040
-6%
Sonata
2,062
10,216
-80%
9,806
30,773
-68%
Tucson
14,616
16,901
-14%
54,271
50,048
+8%
Veloster
279
322
-13%
741
1,009
-27%
Venue
1,782
2,618
-32%
8,331
8,402
-1%
Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
