Neptune™ by Peerless-AV® Introduces Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TVs for Year-Round Entertainment

Peerless-AV® brings its all-weather outdoor smart TVs, powered by LG Display, to residential outdoor spaces across North America with the new launch of Neptune™ Partial Sun Series

AURORA, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune™ by Peerless-AV®, an accomplished designer and manufacturer of outdoor displays and TVs to elite applications, is pleased to announce the launch of Neptune™ Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TVs. The new Partial Sun Series includes 55", 65", and 75" outdoor TV options, equipped with a free Neptune Outdoor Tilting Wall Mount ($199 USD value), making outdoor entertainment dreams a reality for homes across North America.

An all-season solution for year-round outdoor entertainment and living, Neptune Outdoor Smart TVs can be easily installed in any outdoor area of the home – from backyards, patios, outdoor kitchens, pool areas, and more. Created with industry leader Peerless-AV's innovative technologies and maintenance-free construction, the Partial Sun Series can withstand harsh weather elements such as rain and snow, as well as operate in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C).

Powered by LG Display, the series is crafted with best-in-class features and video quality. The TV's high dynamic range offers brighter highlights with more contrast, resulting in deeper and richer colors for a more realistic, natural image. Complete with 4K, UHD resolution, and an IPS panel to boost color performance and consistency, Neptune Outdoor TVs offer 178-degrees of viewing angles, so consumers can enjoy stunning views from anywhere in their backyard oasis.

Fan favorites are just a click away with this Outdoor Smart TV line thanks to the integrated webOS software, which allows for easy access to favorite apps. This smart TV is customizable with hundreds of apps available in the webOS content store, so consumers can enjoy enhanced content from popular streaming services right in their backyard.

Featuring the exclusive LG ThinQ AI Home Dashboard, the Outdoor Smart TVs allow for convenient control of compatible connected IoT devices, such as smart home lights, appliances, and more.

"The core of social gatherings in recent years has been outdoor entertaining," stated Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. "Consumers are investing in their outdoor setups, creating an oasis that is inviting, comfortable, and functional. As leaders in the AV industry for over 80 years, we're proud to be able to construct a new solution that is technologically innovative, easy to install, and maintenance free. With the Neptune Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TVs, quality, all-season outdoor entertaining and living is possible for any backyard paradise."

Neptune Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TVs are available in 55", 65", or 75" sizes and their respective mounting solutions can be found at neptuneTV.com, and through authorized retailers and distributors. Authorized retailers are listed below by region.

