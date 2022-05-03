Zenarate, the Leader for AI Conversation Simulation, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate (https://www.zenarate.com/), the industry's leading AI conversation simulation solution, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Zenarate CEO and co-founder Brian Tuite was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Brian into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Brian has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Brian will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Brian will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Being able to share our insights on how AI Conversation Simulation is transforming contact center training and performance through the Forbes Council community is fantastic," said Zenarate's Tuite. "As a leader advancing AI simulation innovation, Zenarate is raising awareness on how human-centered AI is helping people perform better and advance their careers."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Zenarate

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop top-performing customer-facing teams through AI conversation simulation. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe and supports twelve languages. Zenarate Customers include 7 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, 2 of the top 5 BPOs, and leading companies in the healthcare, technology, and services industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

303-808-6820

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

