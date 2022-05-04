Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

OKOTOKS, AB, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 17, 2022, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 3, 2022.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Christine McGinley 66,054,376 96.47% 2,413,869 3.53% Stephen H. Lockwood 59,202,394 86.47% 9,265,851 13.53% David E. Mullen 66,743,389 97.48% 1,724,856 2.52% Murray K. Mullen 64,469,773 94.16% 3,998,472 5.84% Philip J. Scherman 66,063,531 96.49% 2,404,714 3.51% Sonia Tibbatts 45,724,110 66.78% 22,744,135 33.22% Jamil Murji 66,490,566 97.11% 1,977,679 2.89% Richard Whitley 67,851,732 99.10% 616,513 0.90% Benoit Durand 67,862,173 99.11% 606,072 0.89%

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

