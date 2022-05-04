New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 3, 2022, as set out below.

Director Nominee      

    Votes For          

% For  

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Renaud Adams

373,740,807

99.42%

2,192,593

0.58%

Geoffrey Chater

374,364,284

99.58%

1,569,117

0.42%

Nicholas Chirekos

370,777,726

98.63%

5,155,674

1.37%

Gillian Davidson

373,226,116

99.28%

2,707,284

0.72%

James Gowans

373,235,995

99.28%

2,697,406

0.72%

Thomas McCulley

373,935,951

99.47%

1,997,449

0.53%

Margaret Mulligan

374,146,303

99.52%

1,787,097

0.48%

Ian Pearce

359,109,688

95.52%

16,823,713

4.48%

Marilyn Schonberner

372,068,746

98.97%

3,864,655

1.03%


The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 4, 2022.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds a 5% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

