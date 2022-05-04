Revenue from global Flowscape customer grows strongly

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Flowscape's existing customers greatly expands the number of users when they open and adapt their offices for the hybrid way of working. The customer expands the number of user licenses to 13,000 from today's 7,000. The order value for the first year is SEK 3,815,000 (€372,000) with SEK 495,000 (€48,200) as yearly SaaS revenue

"We are very pleased that the customer expands the cooperation and that our solution for booking workplaces, booking conference rooms and statistics supports both the company and the employees in the hybrid way of working. With more than 150 offices, 48 countries, 8100 conference rooms and 68,000 bookable workplaces, we are convinced that this is one of the world's largest installations of a workplace experience solution. The potential for increased revenue is good since the customer continues to open up offices and connect users to our solution," says Peter Reigo, CEO and founder.

This customer is a company with more than 100,000 employees in over 150 countries. The Flowscape solution is an important part of the customer's new office concept, for the new hybrid way of working, where working from home will be allowed up to half the time.

Flowscape's solutions are used for efficient booking of workplaces and conference rooms, but also for employees to plan when they will be in the office, where to sit and share this information with their colleagues. All to support increased collaboration between employees. The accurate statistics that the customer receives from the system are also necessary input on how the offices will be rebuilt in the coming years.

This disclosure contains information that Flowscape Technology is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-05-2022 10:19 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Reigo

CEO, Flowscape

Cellphone: +46 (0) 70 942 4687

E-mail: peter.reigo@flowscapesolutions.com

