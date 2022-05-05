CBH Co-op and Cenex® Name H&M Youth Rodeo Series Recipient of $25,000 Hometown Pride Grant

HOWES, S.D., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Cooperative and Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS, have named H&M Youth Rodeo Series the recipient of a $25,000 Hometown Pride grant. H&M was nominated by CBH Co-op for the program's unwavering commitment to serving youth across the state and giving its community a place to gather throughout the season.

CBH Co-op and Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS, awarded H&M Youth Rodeo Series a $25,000 Hometown Pride grant to support the program’s commitment to serving local youth and fueling community connection. (PRNewswire)

Since 2008, the H&M Youth Rodeo Series has helped engrain both the technical aspects of the sport of rodeo — riding and roping — as well as life lessons of responsibility, confidence and perseverance. Since its humble beginnings, directors Billy and Katie Martin, Eric and Chasity Jones, and countless volunteers have been dedicated to keeping this Western tradition alive. They have grown the program from six to nearly 100 participants in the area, helping many athletes realize their potential —some even competing at the collegiate and professional ranks. Rodeo is often one of the few outlets for youth in the area to pursue college scholarships as the opportunities for other organized sports are limited.

"We are beyond grateful that CBH Co-op and Cenex are helping us build a lasting legacy," said the Martins, who were thrilled to hear the news. "Upgrades to our arena will impact generations to come and, even though we're a small community, there's none more passionate."

The grant will be used to update H&M Arena, where the series is held. Renovations will include new fencing and terrain, a state-of-the-art sound system, new bleachers and a picnic pavilion to accommodate regular crowds of 300-plus family and friends cheering on the competitors.

"These updates will be crucial to the current and future athletes of H&M," said Nick Alderson, CEO of CBH Co-op. "We are thankful to be a partner with Cenex and be able to provide this support that deeply affects this community."

"The Cenex brand is committed to supporting and celebrating what makes local communities across America special," said Mimi Berlin, marketing and communications expert at CHS. "We are proud of our Cenex branded network of dealers, like CBH Co-op, who are actively involved in supporting local organizations, traditions and change-makers in their community."

By the end of this year, local organizations across the Cenex footprint will have received a total of $400,000 in Hometown Pride grants since the program's inception in 2019. These grants support the thriving communities that so many call home. The Hometown Pride initiative gives Cenex branded dealers, retailers and distributors the opportunity to nominate worthy organizations in their hometown for their philanthropic and community-building efforts.

