eWorld Companies Inc. Acquires Stake in NFT Distribution Company, Inc. Stock and Will Participate in all of NFT Distribution's Future Projects and Revenues. NFT Distribution Company, Inc. Forecasts $100 Million in Revenue by End of Year.

eWorld Companies Inc. Acquires Stake in NFT Distribution Company, Inc. Stock and Will Participate in all of NFT Distribution's Future Projects and Revenues. NFT Distribution Company, Inc. Forecasts $100 Million in Revenue by End of Year.

eWorld Companies Inc. Acquires 10% of NFT Distribution, Immediately Expanding its Presence in NFTs and Web3.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC:EWRC) has acquired 10% ownership of NFT Distribution Company, Inc. (NFTDC, Inc.) for 50 million shares of eWorld Common stock and 2 million shares of eWorld Series C Preferred stock. NFTDC, Inc. forecasts $100 million in revenue by the end of the year with eWorld Companies receiving 10% of all future revenue earned by NFT Distribution, Inc. NFTDC, Inc. is negotiating terms for a reverse merger with a publicly traded company that is solely focused and centered on the creation and distribution of NFTs and under which eWorld would receive 10% ownership of NFT Distribution's restructured public entity.

eWorld Companies Inc. Acquires 10% of NFT Distribution and Forecasts $100 Million in Revenue by End of Year. (PRNewswire)

eWorld Acquires 10% of NFT Distribution Company, Inc. and Forecasts $100 Million in Revenue by End of Year

Following the successful soft launch of Bitcoin Wine on NFT Distribution's website, the companies are joining forces and combining resources for their future Web3 projects. A new utility for the Bitcoin Wine project has been established rewarding all current and future holders of the eWorld Companies Bitcoin Wine NFT. Holders will automatically be whitelisted on all future projects released by NFT Distribution. All holders of the Bitcoin Wine NFT will be guaranteed at least one free NFT from every future NFT project released by NFT Distribution.

eWorld Companies CEO Pablo Gallardo Wagner commented, "This agreement with NFT Distribution is a major milestone for both companies that will deliver significant value to eWorld Shareholders. NFT Distribution, Inc. is a rapidly growing company with a strong presence and connection in the NFT and Web3 space. NFT Distribution currently has four highly anticipated projects in queue for release in 2022 and more expected to be added before year's end. This agreement strategically positions eWorld to immediately benefit from the explosive growth already underway with NFTs and Web3".

NFT Distribution's current slate of projects for 2022 includes the following:

Coinfield NFT - Coinfield is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange that operates in 187 countries and hosts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies that trade against six different fiat currencies including EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, JPY & AED. The Coinfield exchange is rated "A" which means "Transparent" and is ranked #25 out of 440 exchanges for transparency and volume. Coinfield will be the first crypto exchange to release its own NFTs and expects this project to bring in $22 million in revenue. NFT Distribution has already created the Coinfield NFT which is packed with premium utility including the option to stake the NFT and yield a specific amount of Coinfield Coins per day. NFT Distribution also has the exclusive agreement to promote, market and administer the sales of the entire Coinfield NFT project.

Coinfield recently gained worldwide stature and exposure as the sponsor of the world championship boxing match between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. Coinfield has also signed a Letter of Intent to be acquired by Tingo, Inc.—a publicly traded company with 6.6 billion dollars in assets, has recently contracted with Agra-Fintech to deliver data revenue to Tingo's 10 million international members, and is preparing the necessary paperwork to apply for listing on the NYSE. For more information about Tingo see the following:

*https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TMNA

*https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TMNA/news/TINGO-INC-RELEASES-THIRD-QUARTER-RESULTS?id=330924

*https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TMNA/news/Datavault-Contracts-With-Agri-Fintech-Company-Tingo-to-Deliver-Data-Revenue-to-Its-10-Million-International-Members?id=334753

*https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TMNA/news/IWEB-Inc-OTC-Markets-QB-IWBB-announced-it-has-entered-into-a-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-Coinfield-a-Global-Crypto-Excha?id=313343

*https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TMNA/news/Tingo-Inc-Announces-Change-of-Ticker-Symbol-and-CUSIP?id=342492

The Royale 9 –An NFT project centered around tournament style no-limit Texas Holdem. The project includes 8 online poker tournaments with the winner of each tournament receiving a 1/1 NFT that grants the holder admission to the final tournament that will take place live in a secret location and the opportunity to participate in a $175,000 prize pool. The entire 9-round project is expected to generate $10 million in total revenue.

The Lowrider Project – An NFT project with real life / real world utility pairing real lowrider automobiles with digital assets. The project aims to build real exotic lowriders and allow the project's NFT holders the option to rent the automobile for a set number of days throughout the year. The project is filled with additional lucrative utilities for the holders as well and is expected to generate $6 million in revenue.

Spirit Language – This project features a digital comic book and a short motion picture centered around Hip-Hop and anime. It will include never-before-heard music by East Coast artists like Redman and cutting-edge illustrations by Marvel Comics. Spirit Language also has a full-fledged third person combat game resembling Mortal Kombat with discussions to be bought by Xbox, as well as a Blockchain Play 2 Earn game. This NFT project is expected to generate $55 million in revenue.

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from five family-owned wineries, two handmade Italian pasta factories, a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld's top priorities are the rollout of Angelini Trading's line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market and the upcoming release of its exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

BITCOIN WINE NFT

"Bitcoin Wine" is a limited edition NFT series featuring and showcasing fine wine. This exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series will include a limited supply of 10,000 bottles of carefully selected and readily identifiable fine wine. Through use of blockchain technology, each "Bitcoin Wine" in the series will be comprised as a two-piece ensemble: (1) an identifiable and tangible bottle of Bitcoin Wine, i.e. a "physical token" that the owner can display in their home, and 92) a digital asset, also referred to as "crypto art", that can be added to their online NFT gallery. The physical token and the digital asset are only available as this two-piece ensemble and each bottle of wine will have a unique QR code that when scanned will take the viewer directly to that specific digital asset. The official release date for the "Bitcoin Wine" NFT series has not yet been made public, but the company reports that it will be announced "very soon".

The official art for the Bitcoin Wine NFT was created by the highly regarded NFT artist and designer, Tillavision, into what many consider a masterpiece. The Bitcoin Wine art consists of an MP4 with a duration of 2 minutes and 30 seconds that includes an unreleased song by Lil Bitcoin, the first avatar artist to break into the music industry as an NFT. The art is immaculate and extremely creative, displaying a giant Bitcoin Wine bottle perched on a golden platter alongside two giant wine glasses filled with glowing wine. The NFT art is filled with a plentitude of creative details including money trees blowing in the wind, stacks of gold bitcoins, additional stacks of hundred-dollar bills, an airplane flying around the bottle and goats to signify the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

The Bitcoin Wine NFT comes with additional perks as well. Bitcoin Wine NFT will act as a membership to an exclusive wine club where members and notable guests will be granted access to events and meetups that will be held periodically in different major cities in the United States. As the project evolves, the company also plans to offer members an opportunity to receive luxury imported Italian wines on quarterly basis. The company has also disclosed plans for an upcoming raffle that will award two winners (and their plus 1's) a 5-day all-inclusive trip to Italy including a private tour of the winery and vineyard where Bitcoin Wine is created. And as a special bonus, all purchasers of the Bitcoin Wine NFT will automatically be whitelisted for all future NFT releases from the company's marketing and distribution partner, NFT Distribution Company.

For more information about the Bitcoin Wine NFT project visit https://bitcoinwine.co.

To join the Bitcoin Wine Club visit https://nftdcinc.com/bitcoin-wine-mint.

ANGELINI TRADING COMPANY

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company's President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eWorld Companies, Inc