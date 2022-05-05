XFL Names Erica Muhleman as Senior Vice President, Team Services

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced that Erica Muhleman has joined the League as Senior Vice President, Team Services. Muhleman will serve as a liason between the League's business operations departments – ticketing, communications, marketing and content – and all eight teams to implement best business practices and create synergistic opportunities, while also curating to each of the markets' unique demands. She will report to Janet Duch, Chief Marketing and Content Officer.

"We are very pleased to have Erica joining the XFL, bringing with her a wealth of expertise from working across the professional sports and entertainment industries," said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. "We want to ensure our teams are set up and built for success, and in working with Erica in the past, I know that she is the most qualified to take on this role."

In this role, Muhleman will manage day to day business operations for each of the XFL's eight teams, including developing a consultative model to optimize market inputs and executing growth strategies in local markets as the XFL prepares for its 2023 season. Muhleman will also implement and lead community-focused engagement initiatives to promote team and league awareness and build a unique fandom in each city. Once the season begins, Muhleman will oversee day-to day team activations, gameday operations and fan experiences.

Duch added, "Erica has extensive knowledge across corporate sponsorships, marketing, community engagement and gameday operations – all of which are critical as we continue to establish team roots in each of our local markets. Actively engaging with our communities is a key priority for us so together we can build a league that represents the fabric of each of the cities in which we play. I'm looking forward to working closely with Erica and developing strategies to optimize growth of our teams."

Muhleman joins the XFL from Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company where she most recently served as Executive Vice President, New Business Development, Market and Sales, overseeing all revenue generating and marketing initiatives. Prior to that, Muhleman served as Executive Vice President of Business Development for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, where she led sales and business initiatives to develop integrated sponsorships and other revenue-generating activities, including non-game events, premium seating, suites, and merchandise at New Era Field, KeyBank Center and Blue Cross Arena. She held various roles working across partnerships, sponsorships and marketing at the Buffalo Bills, IMG and Cleveland Browns. Muhleman earned her Master of Arts in Consumer Industrial Research from Cleveland State University and her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Ohio University

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules an enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

