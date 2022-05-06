Industry Leader Buddy Frank says, "Congratulations to Quick Custom Intelligence on the Announcement of Signing their 60th Casino Resort."

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced the signing of their 60th casino resort. QCI's continued success in signups and successful deliveries is a testament to their dedication in building a scalable product that the industry really needs.

Buddy Frank, Casino Industry Leader, said, "Signing 60 resort casinos is a major milestone for any gaming company. What has also impressed me is that the rate of fully successful deployments is about one per week. I attribute this rapid growth in part to the experience of the team and their deep knowledge of the industry. This experience has enabled QCI to stay on target delivering what the industry really needs."

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas stated "We are excited to announce the signing of our 60th casino resort in North America. The ability for our team to quickly deploy our on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology with no disruption to the casino's operation allowed QCI to install 4 casino resorts in April. We will be announcing more deployments in the coming months, including a very large strip operator."

ABOUT Buddy Frank

Buddy is an experienced Principal Chief Slot Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the gambling & casinos industry. Skilled in Slots, Operations Management, Customer Acquisition, Marketing, Analytics and Loyalty Programs. Strong education professional with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) focused in Journalism from University of Nevada-Reno.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

