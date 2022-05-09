5WPR Wins Two Silver American Business Awards

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the winner of two Silver Stevie® Awards for PR Campaign of the Year in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® in the New Product or Service and Healthcare categories.

The New Product or Service Campaign of the Year award recognizes 5W's work with essence cosmetics, a user-friendly and affordable makeup option, and the launch of their Lash Princess Curl Mascara. 5W ideated and implemented a launch campaign with the goal of generating valuable trial and review content across traditional and social media.

"5W's Beauty Team executed an outstanding campaign, including strategic media and influencer relations efforts and creative product delivery to over 300 media and influencer contacts, while leaning into emerging social platform, TikTok," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Their efforts led to the product going viral, and generated real, tangible results on behalf of the client. This is an incredibly well-deserved recognition for the team."

The Healthcare PR Campaign of the Year award recognizes 5W's work with client GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand that offers science-based products and solutions for consumers. The winning campaign focused on GNC's Merging Vets and Players (MVP) partnership for its cause-led brand UNBREAKABLE, for which GNC appeared at the NCAA Army vs. Navy game to increase awareness for the brand's ongoing support of the military community.

"GNC's presence at a staple military event, as part of their ongoing support of the military community, was a meaningful partnership that allowed GNC to build and strengthen important relationships while raising visibility for the causes they support," adds Busch. "We are honored to have been able to support our client on such a powerful and exciting day for their brand."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty PR & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

