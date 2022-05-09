ADVALight Partners with Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates to Bring the Gold Standard of Laser Technology To Durham, NC

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVALight, the globally renowned company behind one of the most sophisticated dermatology lasers in the world, the ADVATx, is proud to partner with Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates to further their mission to bring quality care to the Durham area. As the newest partner to offer the simple to use, non-ablative laser treatments in Durham, NC, Dr. Brooke A. Jackson is dedicated to educating patients on skincare concerns and helping them achieve the best skin of their lives.

Travis Mahan, President of ADVALight shared, "We are thrilled to work with Dr. Jackson, aiding in her mission to give patients the best skin they can achieve. Dr. Jackson's focus on skin education and innovative treatments makes her and the Skin Wellness Dermatology team a great partner to showcase this easy to use, result driven laser."

ADVATx from ADVALight combines the industry standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing to allow providers to treat 25 FDA/CE cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to acne, wrinkle reduction, and warts.

"I am so excited to begin offering the ADVATx to our patients. I am a huge advocate for healthy skin and creating personalized treatment plans for my patients. ADVATx's versatility and lack of downtime make it easy to help patients achieve the best skin of their lives, whether their concerns are acne and scarring or wrinkles, melasma and sun damage." - Brooke A. Jackson, MD, FAAD

Two of the more popular treatment options possible with the ADVATx include:

ADVA Bright: A combination of high powered yellow and infrared laser energy that improves skin tone, texture and overall dermal health by targeting the vascular components of melasma, dyschromia, sun damage and unwanted pigment while simultaneously reducing wrinkles, limiting oil production and shrinking pore size. This treatment will ensure that you'll leave the clinic with a youthful glow to your skin.

ADVA Clear: Combining pure yellow and high powered infrared laser energy this treatment eliminates rosacea, acne, acne scars and undesired vascular abnormalities such as telangiectasia, hemangiomas and venous lakes, restoring your skin to a more youthful and healthy state.

Treatments will be available at Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates starting May 1st, 2022.

