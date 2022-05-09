Alteryx to Host Investor Session at Inspire 2022

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it will host an investor session as part of Alteryx Inspire 2022, the company's annual customer and partner conference taking place in Denver, CO from May 16-19.

The investor session will take place on Tuesday, May 17 at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, CO from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT / 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET. Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer; Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer; and Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the investor session. Investor presentations will be followed by an in-person customer panel.

A live webcast and replay of the investor session will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Investors and financial analysts may register for the investor session at:

https://reg.inspire.alteryx.com/flow/alteryx/inspire2022/pressinvestreg/login

