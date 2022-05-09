The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Joins Forces with Their Canadian Counterpart to Form Powerhouse Partnership to Fund the Search for a Diabetes Cure

The partnership will expand lab and research capabilities to catalyze cure-focused research

MIAMI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to finding a biological cure for diabetes now, along with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Canada (DRIFCAN) and Alberta Diabetes Institute (ADI) at the University of Alberta, Canada's largest stand-alone research facility dedicated to finding a cure of diabetes, announced today the launch of a research partnership to advance efforts to find a cure for diabetes. The partnership is being spearheaded by Sean Kramer, CEO of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) and Melanie Hibbard, Executive Director of DRIFCAN.

As part of the partnership, leading researchers from both institutions will assume advisory roles as visiting adjunct professors at institute-affiliated universities. Dr. Camilo Ricordi, distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of Miami and Director Emeritus of the DRI, will advise at the University of Alberta as an adjunct professor while Dr. James Shapiro, Director of the Islet Transplant Program at the University of Alberta and a member of the DRI scientific advisory board, will partner with the University of Miami, also as an adjunct professor.

"The DRI is steadfast in our mission to find a cure for diabetes now, and we know that finding the cure must be a collaborative effort that brings together the best researchers in the field," said Sean Kramer, CEO of DRIF. "Type 1 diabetes knows no borders or boundaries; nor should the research to find a cure. This first-of-its-kind partnership exponentially expands the research lab and serves as a beacon of hope for all those impacted by diabetes."

Two significant reasons for hope are Islet and STEM cell transplantation, which Dr. Ricordi and Dr. Shapiro focus their respective research on. The process involves removing Islet cells from a patient's pancreas and transplanting them into their liver to help produce insulin. In addition to Islet cell research, a ViaCyte and University of Alberta trial of STEM cell transplantation is in phase two of human trial and showing great promise.

"Our partnership with DRIF is yet another significant milestone in the journey to cure diabetes," said Melanie Hibbard, Executive Director of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Canada. "We are committed to sharing and advancing the groundbreaking research that will make a difference in the lives of countless individuals, families and communities who are impacted by diabetes."

To learn more about DRIF, visit www.diabetesresearch.org. For more about DRIFCAN, please visit www.drifcan.com.

About the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation

The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation were created for one reason – to cure diabetes – which is and will continue to be the singular focus until that goal is reached. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is working to restore natural insulin production and normalize blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted insulin-producing islet cells allow people with type 1 diabetes to live without the need for insulin injections. Some of the DRI's islet transplant patients have been free from insulin for more than 10 years. Funding provided by the Foundation is the driving force that allows DRI scientists to pursue new and innovative ideas, and to speed these discoveries to patients. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the organization of choice for those who want to Be Part of the Cure. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

About the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Canada (DRIFCan)

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Canada (DRIFCan) was established in 2005 to fund the Edmonton Protocol. Dr. Shapiro and his team are located at the Alberta Diabetes Institute at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. We believe that donors supporting diabetes research want as much funding to go directly to cure based research. DRIFCan funds clinical and human trials with Dr. Shapiro and his team.

Media Contact: Kate Rogers

Kate.Rogers@rbbcommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Diabetes Research Institute Foundation