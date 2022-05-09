DUX JOINS STELLAR LIST OF 2022 FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE BRAND OFFICIALS

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DUX has been appointed a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the creators of the original Five-Star rating system. As the Official Bed Company, DUXIANA joins an impressive list of FTG Brand Officials, all handpicked for excellence within their sector.

Forbes Travel Guide is renowned for its prestigious annual Star Ratings of hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide. It takes an equally considered approach to each Brand Official, ensuring the brand aligns with its high standards and perfectly complements its Star-Rated properties. The Brand Official program connects Star-Rated properties with exceptional brands that are equally dedicated to serving discerning clientele.

DUX, the world-renowned Swedish mattress company that has been designing beds as a vehicle for wellbeing since 1926, crafts mattresses made to last a lifetime with replaceable, upgradable, and renewable designs to ensure fewer beds end up in landfills. The legendary Swedish lifestyle company continues to produce iconic Swedish furniture in addition to the most advanced beds, frequently found at the finest five-star hotels around the world.

"DUX is a fantastic addition to the 2022 Brand Officials collection, which has been carefully curated to provide the best products, services and experiences for guests," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "DUX raises the bar in the sustainable mattress sector with a focus on providing seasoned travelers with the relevant luxury, which they have come to expect from the Star-Rated properties."

"Since 1926 my family has aspired to bring the most advanced beds to the luxury mattress market and the best hotels in the world, so travelers don't compromise on a restorative night's sleep," said Henrik Ljung, CEO of DUX. "As we continue to blend the science of sleep with quality and comfort, DUX is also revolutionizing the mattress market through thoughtful, sustainable design. Offering full personalization of support and comfort, aesthetic customizability and component design, DUX beds are built to withstand the test of time. We're proud to partner with the best hotels in the world and minimize our impact on the environment in the process."

DUX joins other luxury brands within the Forbes Travel Guide Brand Officials program, such as Biologique Recherche, Frette, Hyperice, Jet Linx, Lutron, and more.

About DUX

For over 95 years, DUX has blended science and an environmental mission with world-class craftsmanship to deliver some of the most advanced beds and furniture available. DUX technology is based on an encyclopedic understanding of sleep mechanics and its designs are characterized by clean, contemporary lines. All DUX products are made from top-of-the-line materials, with the finest Swedish craftsmanship, ergonomic research, and engineering. DUX products are sold exclusively in the U.S. through DUX, the brand's retail chain and ecommerce website. For more information, visit www.duxiana.com, or one of its 22 North American stores.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit forbestravelguide.com.

