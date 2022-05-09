Nancy Sperry from Allego® Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

Allego's VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development honored for her strategic vision, thought leadership and channel advocacy

WALTHAM, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Nancy Sperry , VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the accomplishments of female leaders in the IT space who have brought innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life. Those named on the annual list come from all corners of the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions impact the industry every day.

allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego) (PRNewswire)

Sperry has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with leadership roles in support, services and sales. At Allego, Sperry's focus is on building out partner strategies and working to continue to grow its partner organization. Sperry has significantly contributed to the growth of Allego's channel business as she has led her team to double-digit growth in deals, new customer acquisitions and recurring revenue.

"Building partner relationships for the long term should be the objective of every organization. Getting a win together, building business as a team and looking back at the joint success we achieved is personally and professionally gratifying," said Sperry. "My continued goal is to build on the success of Allego's current program and expand the impact of the channel on our business for years to come."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

To learn more about Allego's channel business, visit Allego.com . To view CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list, visit www.CRN.com/WOTC or see the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a hybrid world. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease teams need to drive results—all in a single app. More than 650,000 professionals use Allego to equip sellers with intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at allego.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

