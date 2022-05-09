POWERHOUSE STRENGTH TRAINING PARTNERS ROGUE FITNESS AND KABUKI STRENGTH EXPAND MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH KABUKI'S KADILLAC BAR

Rogue Fitness to Manufacture and Distribute Kabuki Strength's Flagship Bench Bar While Serving as Mid-West Point of Support

CLACKAMAS, Ore., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabuki Strength, America's leader in the design and manufacturing of biomechanically sound specialty barbells, is pleased to announce that Rogue Fitness will soon begin manufacturing and distributing its Kadillac Bar, supporting the overwhelming demand for the popular training tool.

Our partnership with Rogue Fitness signifies an exciting evolution in our expanding relationship.

Rogue Fitness, the largest strength and conditioning manufacturer in the world, will manufacture Kabuki Strength's Kadillac Bar on state-of-the-art metal fabrication machinery in Columbus, Ohio. Rogue Fitness will also serve as a Midwest-based point of support, complementing Kabuki Strength's own continued production and shipping of the popular specialty bar at its Pacific Northwest facilities.

This partnership will allow for a reduction in shipping costs to Midwest and east coast customers, reduced lead times, and facilitate international shipping to Europe and Australia. Rogue Fitness is currently a major distributor of Kabuki Strength's Duffalo Bar, ShouldeRok and IASTM tools.

"Our partnership with Rogue Fitness signifies an exciting evolution in our expanding relationship," said Rudy Kadlub, CEO of Kabuki Strength. "Kabuki's Kadillac Bar is one of our most sought-after products and we'll now be able to meet the continued demand through the support of a trusted partner that places the same value on innovation and customer experience as we do. We look forward to working together on future projects and products."

Kabuki Strength's product engineers have worked closely with Rogue's team to ensure that the Kadillac Bar's manufacturing in Columbus, OH will meet the exact specifications and standards for which this bar is widely known; the Kadillac Bar will remain the same product in every capacity whether it is produced in the Rogue Fitness or Kabuki Strength facilities.

The Kadillac Bar is the ultimate multi-grip specialty bench bar - allowing for increased range of motion, improved biomechanics and reduced injury risk. With 10-degree, 12.5-degree and 15-degree grip angles and varying distances between grips, the Kadillac Bar promotes optimal joint position and movement mechanics. The widely praised specialty bar is used in the training facilities of most MLB, NFL and NBA teams.

About Kabuki Strength:

Co-founded by world record-holding power lifters and accomplished business executives Chris Duffin and Rudy Kadlub, Kabuki Strength has become one of the most disruptive strength equipment brands in the world. As the leading developer and manufacturer of specialty strength training bars and equipment, all made in the US, Kabuki Strength engineers products that maximize strength and minimize injury unlike any equipment types previously created. In just over half a decade, Kabuki Strength's innovations have become ubiquitous in home gyms across the country as well as the training facilities of just about every professional sports team and top college program in the US. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.store.kabukistrength.net .

About Rogue Fitness:

Rogue Fitness is the leading manufacturer of strength and conditioning equipment, including barbells, power racks, sleds, and accessories. Founded in a garage in 2006, the company has grown to over 1400 team members globally. Rogue is the official equipment supplier of the CrossFit Games, USA Weightlifting, the Arnold Strongman Classic, and the World's Strongest Man competition. The company remains dedicated to serving the needs of serious athletes at every level, from the garage to the arena. www.roguefitness.com

