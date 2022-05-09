RHP PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG TO SUPPORT LOCAL SCHOOL

$10,000 Donation to Benefit Greeley, Colorado school

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Teacher Appreciation Week, RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, presented a $10,000 donation to a Greeley, Colorado school through AdoptAClassroom.org. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. Pre K-12 teachers and schools to purchase materials and tools for their students to learn and succeed. This is the sixth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $60,000 of donations to date.

Representatives from Northridge High School accept the $10,000 donation from local community and regional managers from RHP Properties. (PRNewswire)

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform, plus a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms.

RHP Properties has adopted Northridge High School in Greeley, Colorado. The school serves approximately 1,176 students, 235 of whom are residents at nearby RHP Properties manufactured home communities including Friendly Village of Greeley; Stoneybrook; and Villa West.

"Thank you for selecting our school so that our staff will be able to buy items to increase opportunities and reduce barriers for the students that they serve," said Dr. Insoon Olson, Ed. D, Principal, Northridge High School. "These resources will go a long way for our students. Thank you again."

"RHP Properties' ongoing partnership with AdoptAClassroom never ceases to provide us with inspiration. We take pride in supporting the organization's outstanding service to our public school system," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

"Northridge High School was chosen during Teacher Appreciation Week to assist all the students who attend the school, many of whom reside at our nearby communities. We are gratified that Northridge teachers will use our donation to provide supplies and materials needed to keep their students engaged in their learning."

"Last year, teachers spent on average $750 of their own money on classroom materials. That's more than ever before," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Teachers continue to face so many challenges, including lost learning due to the pandemic. A lack of the resources they need to teach should not be one of them. Partners such as RHP Properties help equip our teachers and students for success in school."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 312 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 73,175 homes in 30 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

