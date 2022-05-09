ZUG, Switzerland, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art should be accessible to everyone. Art can awaken in people the desire to discover hidden talents and become creators themselves. And the metaverse has the power to make it all possible, finally.

Sensorium Is Developing An Immersive Art Gallery To Elevate Digital Exhibitions In The Metaverse (PRNewswire)

As a company that specializes in operating virtual environments, we are excited to confirm the ongoing development of a digital art gallery.

The goal of this project is to offer authors — both professionals and amateurs – new tools that endow their creations with immersive properties.

Unlike other digital galleries available on the market today, mostly limited to the transfer of physical objects into virtual environments, Sensorium's gallery moves towards understanding the nature of a person's creativity.

Sensorium Galaxy aims to contribute to the evolution of the entertainment industry. For example, our first virtual world PRISM, expected for release after the completion of the closed beta, is dedicated to electronic music. This digital space is constantly mutating based on the nature of music tracks.

The Sensorium Digital Art Gallery is integrated into our second virtual world — Motion, dedicated to the practices of self-development and self-discovery. The concept of our gallery is not built around the development of digital copies of existing artworks. As of today, there are world leaders in that specific field, and, if necessary, we could collaborate with one of them.

Our area of professional interest is englobed by the answers to the following questions: What new opportunities for Humanity could new technologies that allow us to integrate physical values into digital environments bring to the world? What is the meaning of this? What is fundamentally new and valuable that can be achieved by such integrations? Can the ideas of authors from different eras, with the help of digital technologies, become the catalyst for the development of new artistic processes?

Our main task is to promote the integration of physical and digital art into the virtual environments of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, turning existing art pieces into building materials for the creation of new art or unleashing the creative potential of all users.

Our concept for Sensorium's gallery relies on synthesizing several types of art. Visitors of the gallery not only dive deep into artworks but can also run independent experiments with them to create objects of their own, involving fragments of the creative heritage of famous authors.

As with every experiential project, we are currently going through a path of reflection and approaching the generation of new value.

The first exhibition will feature two internationally acclaimed contemporary artists.

Art gallery technologies will complement the exhibitions with immersiveness, bringing users closer to the discovery of the authors' intentions.

We will gradually reveal the details of our collaborations as we approach the expected opening date of the art gallery, scheduled for Q4 2022.

During the development of this project, we plan to involve our partners in a diverse range of initiatives related to the virtual environments of Sensorium Galaxy.

While our first exhibition will first focus on modern art, Sensorium's gallery is being designed for ultimate flexibility. The space will adapt to host any art and create compelling experiences around it.

