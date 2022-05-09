TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES UK-BASED CONTINENTAL BOTTLE COMPANY AND DIBRO

Acquisitions Strengthen TricorBraun's European Presence

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired Continental Bottle Company, Ltd. (CBC), a leading UK glass packaging provider, and its affiliate, UK glass decorator DiBro Ltd. (DiBro). The acquisitions expand TricorBraun's European presence.

"Continental Bottle Company and DiBro have been leaders in the UK packaging industry for decades," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We are pleased to partner with these trusted companies—enabling us to offer new products and expanded supply chain options to customers—while investing in their continued growth. We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding teams to the TricorBraun family."

Serving customers for over 30 years, CBC is a leading UK provider of primary glass packaging for the cosmetic and fragrance industries. The company is a one-stop shop, managing customers' needs from initial brief to production, and serves many well-known as well as up-and-coming brands. DiBro has been serving the spirits, wine, cosmetic, and fragrance sectors with extensive knowledge and expertise in glass decorating for over 20 years. The companies are known for their comprehensive range of quality products and services, and exceptional customer service.

"Given the excellent reputation and longstanding customer and supplier relationships we've built over many years, finding the right partner for our next stage of growth was crucial," said Lee Emsden, managing director, Continental Bottle Company and managing director, DiBro. "TricorBraun's focus on team members and delivering for customers with a keen emphasis on growth makes it our ideal home."

All CBC and DiBro team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the companies' existing locations. CBC and DiBro will continue to function as separate, stand-alone businesses. Effective immediately, the companies will operate as Continental Bottle, a TricorBraun company, and DiBro, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 36 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Continental Bottle Company

Continental Bottle Company Ltd is a leading UK provider of primary packaging to the cosmetic, toiletry and fragrance industries. Since 1991, Continental Bottle Company Ltd has become 'the' one-stop solution to the fragrance, cosmetic, aromatherapy and home fragrance industries. The company now has an extensive range of over 100 different styles of glass bottles as stock standards. Continental Bottle Company Ltd specialises in offering a complete high-quality service at extremely competitive prices. Continental Bottle Company Ltd serves large, medium, and small companies nationally and internationally.

About DiBro Ltd.

With more than 20 years of experience in glass decoration, DiBro's diverse and flexible production facilities and responsive attitude allows DiBro to deliver orders no matter how big or small they may be. Quality and customer service, as well as competitively priced products, are DiBro's continuous objectives. DiBro is driven to provide customers with the best quality product with an ease of development.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 1,700 packaging professionals operating from more than 75 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

