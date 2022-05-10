Haemonetics to Host Investor Day Event on June 29, 2022

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that it will host an Investor Day in Boston on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM EDT. Members of Haemonetics' leadership team will share presentations and hold a question-and-answer session on the Company's long-term strategic planning, key business initiatives and financial outlook.

Haemonetics' Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance available to members of the capital markets community, and a simultaneous webcast available for the media, individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually. All attendees must register for the event on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://irday.haemonetics.com.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Haemonetics' website (www.haemonetics.com) after the event. Corresponding presentation materials will also be available for download at the Company's website following the event.

