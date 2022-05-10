Poly's Pro-Grade Devices and Remote Management Tools Deliver Total Equity Wherever You Work

The Poly Studio Series, Poly Sync Family, and Poly Lens deliver exceptional employee experiences so you can be seen and heard from anywhere

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today introduced its latest pro-grade solutions to solve the evolving needs of today's distributed workforce. Additions to Poly's portfolio of smart devices include the Poly Studio R30 video bar, Poly Sync 10 speakerphone, and enhancements to the Poly Lens platform to help deliver exceptional experiences from wherever you work. These solutions, combined with developments to Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, help employees look and sound their best, while employers can maintain focus on delivering meeting equity for hybrid and office workers alike.

"The ability to deliver a seamless and equitable experience for today's modern workforce is not only critical for driving business success, but also happier and more productive employees," said Beau Wilder, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Video Collaboration, Poly. "Although organizations have started to announce return-to-office plans, relying on solutions that were successful pre-pandemic will no longer cut it. At Poly, we're dedicated to investing in pro-grade tools that make sure all employees have equal opportunity and experience – whether in the office, at home or on-the-go."

Outfitting the Modern Day Workplace

The Poly Studio Series pro-grade video conferencing devices deliver a purpose-built experience for meeting rooms of all sizes, including Poly Studio Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows. Poly's lineup of video conferencing devices bring equity and ease to upgrade every meeting with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, group framing and speaker tracking, presenter and conversation mode, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise.

The newest addition to the Poly Studio Series is the Poly Studio R30 smart USB video bar, designed for small meeting rooms. This plug-and-play device comes equipped with Poly DirectorAI technology to ensure everyone is seen clearly with pinpoint-accurate group and speaker framing. Poly is expanding its lineup of devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows to include the Poly Studio R30 Small Room Kit, optimized for smaller meeting rooms. The Poly Studio R30 works with the cloud-based video provider of your choice, is certified by Zoom, and will be Microsoft Teams certified by June 2022.

Poly Studio R30 video bar features include:

4K camera with 120-degree field of view so meeting participants are seen clearly, even those sitting closest to the camera

Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology that can perfectly frame everyone in the room, an individual speaker, or even track a presenter in real time.

Advanced audio with NoiseBlock AI and Acoustic Fence to block-out unwanted background noise

WiFi device capabilities for remote IT management, reducing the need for additional management software in the room

End-users have the option to personalize settings for their workspace

For larger meeting rooms, the Poly Studio E70 camera and Studio X70 video bar are adding a new Poly DirectorAI mode called people framing. People framing mode provides close-ups for each meeting participant in the room, which are displayed in gallery mode. People framing mode will be available on Studio E70 and Studio X70 starting in June 2022.

Delivering Flexibility in Microsoft Teams Rooms

In addition to the Poly Studio Small Room Kit for Microsoft Teams, Poly is delivering added flexibility for its entire lineup of Teams Rooms on Windows:

A USB extender and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) options for more flexible room deployments and seamless connections to user's laptops for any video app

A Camera Control App so users can easily adjust the camera experience or change Poly DirectorAI modes

Pro-grade Gear for Hybrid Workers

Poly Sync speakerphones feature USB and Bluetooth® connectivity with intelligent microphones that track the talker, not the noise. The Sync family lineup is sleek, sophisticated, smart, and designed to deliver crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment.

The Poly Sync 10, the newest member of the Sync family, is a plug-and-play USB speakerphone designed to upgrade the home office experience, converting any space into your own personal conference room. Perfect for calls and music, its two-microphone steerable array reduces surrounding noise and delivers high-quality audio. The Poly Sync 10 is certified by Microsoft and Zoom and works seamlessly with the cloud-based meeting platform of your choosing.

Poly Sync 10 speakerphone features include:

Reliable, enterprise-grade hi-fi audio and power amplifier for calls and music

Easy-to-spot call status, with clear, bright status lightbar

USB-A cable, with a USB-C adapter included

Dust-and water-resistant IP64

Supported by Poly Lens

Vital Device Insights and Management

Poly Lens provides a holistic platform with device control for all Poly gear, including the Studio R30 video bar and Sync 10 speakerphone, to enhance workspace and user experience. The cloud-based solution delivers vital management tools for provisioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting Poly devices.

No matter where users work, or which device they choose, the Poly Lens App gives them the ability to personalize their experience, stay up to date with the latest software, get helpful usage tips, support, and more. The latest enhancements will feature Lens App for mobile devices supporting Poly Bluetooth devices while on-the-go. Poly Lens App for mobile will be available soon.

Poly Lens and the Poly Lens App features include:

Vital management for the Poly voice, video, and headsets for both the IT manager and individual user

Device personalization for both the user desktop and mobile

"Find MyDevice" for mobile users, so you never misplace your favorite device

Availability & Pricing

The Poly Studio R30 video bar is available now at Poly.com, and select resellers worldwide, starting at $799 USD .

The Poly Studio R30 Small Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms is now available for purchase on Poly.com, and with select resellers worldwide, starting at $2,099 USD (PC not included).

The Poly Sync 10 speakerphone is available now at Poly.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide, starting at $99.99 USD .

Poly Lens and the Poly Lens App for desktop are currently available worldwide at no extra cost. Poly Lens App for mobile will be available soon.

To learn more about the Poly solutions delivering workplace equity for hybrid and office workers, please visit poly.com/work-wherever.

