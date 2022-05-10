RizePoint Software Powers Focus Brands International's New, Remote Audits, Enabling Quality Assurance & Global Consistency

SALT LAKE CITY , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality management, and compliance, is working with Focus Brands International, a division of Focus Brands LLC ("Focus Brands"), a leading developer of iconic, global foodservice brands, on a new, collaborative, remote auditing program for its brands' franchised locations. RizePoint developed the program on their Quality Management Platform, allowing Focus Brands International to schedule and conduct visits, collect data, and pull reports.

RizePoint excels at building technology that allows trained brand coaches to visit remote locations, conduct audits, assess results, and determine when/if corrective actions must be taken. Its best-in-class solutions are complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility, accuracy, and efficiency across enterprises. RizePoint provides everything that companies need to conduct audits, inspections, and self-assessments to uncover insights that help protect their brands.

RizePoint's auditing solutions allow brand coaches to inspect locations remotely, in the language and time-zone of the store operators. From one location, our technology enables valuable data to be captured and measured against store performance. Remote audits also save significant time and money vs. conducting in-person audits. RizePoint's document management establishes a single source of truth for a brand's safety and quality specifications, standards, and compliance documents. Companies can also use search-driven analytics to sort through tremendous amounts of data, drilling down to each specific location, issue, and trend.

"Great facility management is about maintaining exceptional compliance standards across your business so customers can experience brand consistency at every location. RizePoint's solutions are helping Focus Brands International automate its processes, clarify communication, and get fast, accurate reporting to support its brands' franchisees globally," said RizePoint President Kari Hensien.

"At Focus Brands International, maintaining consistent brand standards and providing exceptional customer service has always been a top priority. With an increase in global presence, coupled with the recent restrictions placed on travel, traditional in-person audits alone became more difficult. RizePoint's technology provided us the ability to virtually visit stores at least 4-6 times per year to provide the type of support that our brands' franchisees needed," said Beto Guajardo, President of Focus Brands International.

Today, Focus Brands International can conduct virtual visits, appropriately termed Operations Excellence Reviews (OERs), from a single location in Costa Rica. The RizePoint software allows trained brand coaches to review the operational performance of each brand location in real-time using video technology. Results include:

Time spent per review is 65-75 percent lower.

Online coaching costs are a fraction of in-person reviews.

Reviews give store operators specific, actionable feedback.

"We believe our revolutionary software can help shape the future of franchising," said Hensien.

For 22+ years, RizePoint has offered quality management software solutions that help companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. Visit rizepoint.com.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

