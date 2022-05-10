Socket Mobile Hosting Webinar on Flutter App Development with Integrated Data Capture Functionality

NEWARK, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that on May 18th at 11:00 a.m. PDT, it will be hosting a webinar on app development using Flutter and data capture integration with Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK.

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Socket Mobile SDK Engineer, Matthew Croak, will walk webinar attendees through the process of creating an app using Flutter and integrating data capture functionality using CaptureSDK.

Flutter is a popular open-source framework created by Google that developers use to build multi-platform applications from a single codebase. Used by over two million developers, with 500,000 using it monthly, Flutter has quickly become the most popular cross-platform mobile framework amongst developers, according to a 2021 developer survey.

The Flutter webinar is the first installment of a three-part webinar series to be hosted by Socket Mobile in the coming weeks. Parts two and three of the series will be announced soon, and will cover additional development environments such as React Native and Xamarin.

Flutter is a valued tool because it dramatically decreases cross-platform development time. Its close relation to C++ and Java makes it a straightforward language and environment to learn for developers. Plus, Google's institutional backing ensures that bug fixes are handled rapidly and that Flutter development and support will continue to be a high priority.

Similarly, developers using CaptureSDK can count on Socket Mobile's continued support. Socket's CaptureSDK provides app developers with reliable and efficient data capture to maximize the productivity of their solutions. With the addition of Flutter, CaptureSDK delivers a new level of control and adaptability for app developers.

Support for Flutter is just the latest example of Socket Mobile's longstanding commitment to providing best-in-class development tools for its app partners.

Rather than forcing developers to use one specific platform, Socket Mobile constantly works to expand its toolbox, allowing partners to select the platform that best suits their needs.

The webinar will be presented by Matthew Croak, a Brooklyn-based Flatiron School-alum and post-production assistant turned software engineer. Croak is currently an SDK Engineer at Socket Mobile, where he is working on a software development kit that developers utilize to incorporate barcode or NFC chip readers into their applications.

During the webinar, Matthew will dive into an interactive walkthrough demonstrating app creation using Flutter, CaptureSDK, and data capture integration. With a passion for sharing his experiences and expertise, Matthew will provide attendees with the tips, tools and tangible knowledge needed to create cutting-edge applications using Flutter and Capture SDK.

The webinar will also feature LIVE Q&A throughout to answer questions directly from participants. A full recording of the webinar will be emailed to registrants and posted on the Socket Mobile website after the live, interactive version takes place on May 18th.

For detailed information regarding the agenda of the webinar and full speaker bio, please visit https://www.socketmobile.com/about-us/news-room/webinars/how-to-develop-a-flutter-app-with-integrated-data-capture-functionality

Click here to register for the webinar, and keep an eye on Socket Mobile's newsroom for coming announcements of the React Native and Xamarin webinars.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.