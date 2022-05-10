SVF Investment Corp. 3 Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Business Combination with Symbotic

Special meeting to approve transaction scheduled for June 3, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVF Investment Corp. 3, a special purpose acquisition company (the "Company" or "SVF") (NASDAQ: SVFC), announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Symbotic LLC ("Symbotic"), through its parent entity Warehouse Technologies LLC.

SVF also announced it has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting (the "Special Meeting") on June 3, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time for its shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022 (the "Record Date") to approve the Business Combination and related proposals. SVF and Symbotic expect to close the Business Combination promptly after the Special Meeting, subject to SVF's shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Following the consummation of the Business Combination, the post business combination company, to be named Symbotic Inc., will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "SYM."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various travel and other restrictions in place, the Special Meeting will be held virtually and SVF shareholders can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth on their proxy cards. If any SVF shareholder does not receive the final proxy statement/prospectus (the "Final Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), that shareholder should contact their broker or contact Morrow Sodali LLC ("Morrow Sodali"), SVF's proxy solicitor, for assistance, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400). SVF shareholders who have questions or need assistance in voting their shares should call Morrow Sodali toll-free at (800) 662-5200.

SVF shareholders can register for the Special Meeting by visiting the following link: https://www.cstproxy.com/svfc/2022. Only SVF shareholders with valid control numbers from their proxy cards may submit questions. SVF shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions both in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting, in each case upon receipt of their proxy cards and the control numbers set forth therein. All questions should be submitted via the chat box on the virtual meeting page on the link listed above. Questions submitted in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting will be addressed during the Special Meeting as time permits and at the sole discretion of SVF. Questions will be addressed in the order received. SVF shareholders who need assistance submitting questions should call Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, SVF's virtual meeting provider, at (917) 262-2373.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers ("SBIA"). Through the SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank LatAm Funds and the SB Opportunity Fund, SBIA is investing more than $175 billion in many of the world's leading technology companies, including those they helped take public such as 10X Genomics, Aurora, Auto1, Autostore, Berkshire Gray, Beike, Compass, Coupang, DiDi, Dingdong Maicai, DoorDash, Exscientia, Full Truck Alliance, Grab, Guardant Health, IonQ, JD Logistics, OneConnect, Opendoor, Paytm, PingAn Good Doctor, Policybazaar, Qualtrics, Relay Therapeutics, Roivant, Seer, Slack, Uber, View, Vir, WeWork, Zhangmen, ZhongAn Insurance and Zymergen. SBIA's global reach, unparalleled ecosystem, and patient capital help founders build transformative businesses.

About Symbotic

Symbotic LLC is a robotics and automation-based product movement technology platform focused on transforming the consumer goods supply chain. Symbotic has spent more than a decade perfecting its warehouse automation platform to disrupt the supply chain of goods between manufacturers and consumers. Symbotic's unique platform, with more than 250 issued patents, is an end-to-end system that reimagines every aspect of the warehouse and is fueled by a unique combination of proprietary software and a fleet of fully autonomous robots. The system enhances storage density, increases available SKUs, reduces product damage and improves throughput and speed to customers. Symbotic is rapidly growing with a pipeline to build its transformative systems for Fortune 100 retailers and wholesalers in new and existing warehouses throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Symbotic visit https://www.symbotic.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, SVF's and Symbotic's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in SVF's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 23, 2022 and the Registration Statement. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and SVF and Symbotic believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither SVF nor Symbotic is under any obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which SVF has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in SVF's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2022 and the Registration Statement and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward- looking statements or historical performance: ability to meet the closing conditions to a business combination between SVF and Symbotic (the "Business Combination") pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 12, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among SVF, Symbotic, Symbotic Holdings LLC and Saturn Acquisition (DE) Corp., including approval by shareholders of SVF and unitholders of Symbotic on the expected terms and schedule; delay in closing the Business Combination; failure to realize the benefits expected from the proposed transaction; the effects of pending and future legislation; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; business disruption following the transaction; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition and results of operations of SVF and Symbotic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement or the termination of any of certain subscription agreements entered into by SVF with certain parties in connection with the Merger Agreement; the amount of redemption requests made by SVF's shareholders; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Symbotic's business relationships, performance, and business generally; the ability to meet NASDAQ listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the transaction; the ability of SVF to issue equity securities in connection with the transaction; and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Any financial projections in this communication are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond SVF's and Symbotic's control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, SVF and Symbotic believe that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that SVF and Symbotic, or their representatives, considered or consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in SVF and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in SVF. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning SVF and Symbotic, the proposed transaction or other matters and attributable to SVF and Symbotic or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed Business Combination involving SVF and Symbotic.

In connection with the proposed Business Combination, the Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC, and SVF filed the Final Proxy Statement/Prospectus on May 9, 2022. The Final Proxy Statement/Prospectus will also be sent to the shareholders of SVF and unitholders of Symbotic, as of the respective record dates for voting, seeking required shareholder or unitholder approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of SVF and Symbotic are urged to carefully read the entire Registration Statement and Final Proxy Statement/Prospectus and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed by SVF with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by SVF may be obtained free of charge from SVF at https://www.svfinvestmentcorp.com/svfc/. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from SVF upon written request to SVF INVESTMENT CORP. 3, 1 Circle Star Way, San Carlos, California 94070, United States Attn: Secretary, or by calling 650-562-8100.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

SVF, Symbotic and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of SVF, in favor of the approval of the Business Combination. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants, the directors and executive officers of Symbotic and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Registration Statement and the Final Proxy Statement/Prospectus and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction.

Contacts:

For Symbotic

Media

Dan Scorpio

Abernathy MacGregor

dps@abmac.com

646-899-8118

Investors

Jeff Evanson

VP, Investor Relations

ir@symbotic.com

978-284-8616

For SVF Investment Corp. 3

Rowan Brown

svfinvestmentcorp@softbank.com

