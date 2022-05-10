Teraki™ chooses DriveU.auto connectivity platform for the remote control of its delivery robots

The two companies partner to accelerate deployment of autonomous robots and vehicles through superior teleoperation.

BERLIN and RAANANA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teraki and DriveU.auto announced today the integration of DriveU.auto's connectivity platform for remote operations into Teraki's operational European fleet of delivery robots. The parties' ongoing collaboration enables safe, real-world, commercial deployment of autonomous robots at scale through teleoperation.

Teraki continues to expand its robot delivery solutions to additional countries and customers. Its robots will not be 100% autonomous from day 1, so having a 'Human in the Loop' on call to intervene when the robot requires assistance is a 'must have' for life operations in the public space. Teleoperation supports the deployment of delivery robots for real commercial services in real city environments. DriveU's connectivity platform has been integrated into Teraki's delivery robot solution, providing it with superior connectivity for teleoperation. The platform can scale up to thousands of robots via a robust cloud-based implementation.

Driverless and autonomous vehicles are entering a new exciting phase: mass deployment and commercialization. In this phase, robot and autonomous vehicle operators handle large scale fleet operations in the real world.

Teleoperation for robots and autonomous vehicles in the public domain relies on uninterrupted, high-quality video. This requires a continuous, high quality and low-latency connection between the vehicles and the remote operator.

Communication between the vehicle and the remote operator is done over public cellular networks, and fast and uninterrupted transmission of the video stream is key to a safe operation. The uncompromising demand for a high quality, reliable and low-latency video stream from the vehicle to the remote operator is at odds with the highly unstable and dynamic nature of cellular networks. This is a significant challenge for the deployment of robots and autonomous vehicles. DriveU's connectivity platform provides the seamless connection needed for these services.

Teraki and DriveU.auto have joined forces to build a product offering which combines Teraki's state-of-the-art Edge Pre-processing algorithms and DriveU.auto's software-based connectivity platform to ensure efficient, teleoperation-grade video transmission. The offering leverages the companies' unique strengths to deliver a superior platform that enables teleoperations with the best performance on the market. The solution is already live in Teraki's European delivery robot deployments and is now available to selected partners.

Daniel Richart, CEO of Teraki: "The past two years have ushered in the 'age of delivery', in which Teraki and its partners play a key role. Our embedded, pre-processing AI-software, combined with DriveU's state-of-the-art teleoperation offering for robots and autonomous driving in cities has passed rigid safety tests and been proven and implemented with top companies. Our robots ensure efficient and emission-free last-mile deliveries that solve main last-mile delivery challenges such as courier shortages and negative unit economics."

Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU.auto: "We are extremely proud to name Teraki as our partner and customer. Accelerating the wide-scale deployment of robots and autonomous vehicles is a herculean effort that is being achieved through a concentrated effort of technology partners. Teleoperation is a key enabling technology for commercial deployment of robots and autonomous vehicles, demanding a best-in-class approach in multiple disciplines. We share this vision with Teraki, and are already seeing market demand and traction for our joint offering."

Teraki's AI-powered preprocessing algorithms improve the accuracy of subsequent AI models by 20%, through efficient edge processing for the extraction of high-quality noiseless data in normal and difficult conditions. Teraki makes it possible to run these models at lowest latency on low powered hardware—a requisite for high volumes of series production.

DriveU.auto's software-based connectivity platform enables both remote driving (direct drive) or high-level commands (remote assistance) at very low latency and high reliability, based on proprietary cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding technologies.

ABOUT TERAKI

Teraki is a Berlin-based company focused on delivering safer vehicle autonomy at lower costs. In a lightweight manner and on the edge, Teraki smartly and 10x more efficiently selects and processes in real-time the relevant information from large amounts of sensor data, leading to 20% safer and more robust autonomous applications. Use cases include L2-L4 cars, trains and delivery robots. The company currently has 50+ employees, with offices in Berlin and Tokyo.

ABOUT DRIVEU.AUTO

DriveU.auto - an Israel-based startup - developed and is deploying a software-based connectivity platform for teleoperation of robots and autonomous vehicles.

DriveU.auto's solution enables both remote driving (direct drive) or high-level commands (remote assistance), at very low latency and high reliability, based on proprietary cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding technologies. DriveU.auto customers and partners—Autonomous Vehicles' developers (cars, trucks and shuttles), makers of delivery robots, OEMs, Tier 1s, developers of autonomous delivery robots—have been using the DriveU.auto platform on roads in the EU, US, China, Japan and Israel. www.driveu.auto

