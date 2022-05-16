BTL AESTHETICS CELEBRATES THIRD ANNUAL NATIONAL EMSCULPT WEEK

A nationwide competition is underway for Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO providers that will give back to a charity focused on strengthening the future generation.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL , the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, is celebrating the return of National Emsculpt Week from May 15 through May 21, 2022. In addition, a new BTL Cares campaign, tied to National Emsculpt Week, was launched to partner with local communities and empower those in need.

Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO providers across the country will unite efforts as they give back to a cause that closely aligns with the brand's own mission and ethos. BTL will be hosting a nationwide digital competition during the official week, in which prizes will be awarded to the winning practices (such as device applicators and the choice of a new Emsculpt Classic, Emtone, Emsella, or Exilis Ultra). Practitioners will be encouraged to post a photo or video of themself, a team member, or a patient with their Emsculpt device on social media or share how the treatment has impacted someone's health and wellness lifestyle. For every 1,000 #EmsculptWeek posts, BTL will donate $5,000 to PHIT America – a national organization dedicated to providing physical activity programs to children and helping them afford to play sports.

"Last year's National Emsculpt Week was immensely rewarding for us, as we were able to treat first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic with complimentary Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO treatments. The first responders' muscles were toned and strengthened, and in turn, they confidently returned to the front lines feeling like their best selves," said John Ferris, BTL Aesthetics Vice President of Marketing. "We're really excited to continue the tradition this year with our North American partners and give back to another cause that's similarly focused on strengthening – this time for the younger generation."

"We are super excited to have BTL Aesthetics as a PHIT America sponsor," stated Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America. "Our echoed missions to improve the health and wellness of Americans make this partnership a great alignment and through their donations PHIT America will ensure we have more kids that are active, fit, and healthy. With BTL's support, we will be able to help upwards of 1,200 more kids in schools across America develop more active and healthy lifestyles."

When launched in 2018, the Classic Emsculpt therapy was the world's first and only treatment to use HIFEM technology to build muscle and sculpt the body in a 30-minute session. Emsculpt NEO, which launched in 2020, expanded upon its predecessor's capabilities by simultaneously delivering heat and magnetic energy. The result is more fat reduction and more muscle growth than any single gold standard product. Clinical studies have shown that on average, patients experience in the treated area a 30% fat reduction and 25% increase in muscle. With over 1 million treatments administered to date, Classic Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO continue to be gold-standard solutions in non-invasive body contouring therapies.

