Creating a Digital Identity for Every Physical Object: Identiv Showcases Bespoke RFID and IoT Solutions at RFID Journal LIVE!

FREMONT, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced their comprehensive bespoke radio frequency identification (RFID) showcase exhibit in booth 417, May 17 - 19, 2022, at the world's largest conference and exhibition focused on radio frequency identification and related technologies, RFID Journal LIVE! in Las Vegas, Nev.

Identiv is a finalist for two RFID Journal Best New Product Awards for its Capacitive Fill Level Sensing Tag and for its role in the CVS Spoken Rx solution. The company will receive the AIM RFID Consumer Case Study Award for "Making Digital Health More Accessible with Identiv" and will present the case study at the AIM Breakfast, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

"RFID Journal is an important industry event for our team. We look forward to demonstrating how we have unlocked accelerated growth across prominent segments with a focused strategy that anticipated many of the RFID trends we are accustomed to today," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, Identiv. "With our in-exhibit featured partners, collectID, Proqure, PLM TrustLink, and Tapwow, we are ready to address specialty RFID demand with our unique capabilities."

Key Presentation Events:

NFC: Cool Trends and Data " sharing the hottest trends in near field communication (NFC) and sharing the NFC Wayfinding icon, within the Internet of Things Track In affiliation with NFC Forum, Identiv is presenting "" sharing the hottest trends in near field communication (NFC) and sharing the NFC Wayfinding icon, within the Internet of Things Track

Blockchain Offers Secure Supply Chains and Brand Value Through NFTs " discussing how IoT and RFID can improve traceability, within the Innovations Track In affiliation with AIM, Identiv is participating in the panel "" discussing how IoT and RFID can improve traceability, within the Innovations Track

Finalists for two Best New Product Awards

AIM RFID Consumer Case Study Award Presentation

IEEE RFID Workshop on IoT Systems

Identiv's innovative RFID team handles research, design, and manufacturing to embed tags and inlays in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishables, and pharmaceuticals. Its connected ecosystems verify identities and security in the IoT.

The event showcase features cold chain logistics, medical devices and pharma, ultra-high frequency (UHF) tracking and sensing, and authentication and smart packaging solutions for a wide variety of industries and applications. UHF tracking and sensing feature dynamic UHF on-metal and eco-friendly solutions designed for long-range tracking and sensing. Medical devices and pharma showcase intelligent RFID medical devices, platforms, and packaging to make digital health more accessible. NFC digitizes physical items in the supply chain and can sense fill level, moisture, and temperature for cold chain logistics and sensing solutions. Also featured is authentication and smart packaging capabilities to demonstrate how the IoT transforms authentication, anti-counterfeiting, consumables, and connected consumer experiences.

"By investing in highly integrated manufacturing, specialty R&D, additional sales capacity, and building new partnerships to pursue and develop novel use cases delivering specialty RFID, we are positioned to meet the growing demand for RFID and NFC solutions to verify and secure the IoT. We will continue to invest in increasing our capacity and bringing on new talent to create a digital identity for every physical object," added Khoshniyati.

