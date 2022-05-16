LM Funding America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company offering unique funding solutions to community associations that has expanded into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

We are excited to receive our first shipments of mining machines from Bitmain and look forward to generating our first Bitcoin anticipated in the third quarter of 2022

Financial Highlights for the Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2022:·

Paid an additional $7.1 million in first quarter to Bitmain for the 5,046 machines on order, of which 841 have been delivered, and anticipate shipments of 841 machines per month from June 2022 through October 2022 .

Cash position of $24.5 million as of March 31, 2022 .

The Company had $23.9 million in deposits on mining machines.

Net equity per share on March 31, 2022 was $4.48 (calculated as stockholders' equity divided by 13,091,955 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 ).

Revenues increased to $191,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared with $177,000 for the comparable quarter in 2021.

Net cash used by operating activities was approximately $528,000 for the first quarter 2022.

Net loss attributable to LM Funding for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.7 million , which includes $3.6 million of stock option/compensation expense and a realized loss on securities of $0.4 million , versus net income of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, which included a $5.7 million realized gain on securities.

"We are excited to receive our first shipments of mining machines from Bitmain and look forward to generating our first Bitcoin anticipated in the third quarter of 2022," stated Mr. Bruce Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LM Funding. "We expect the recent downturn in Bitcoin pricing may provide us with pricing discounts on machines we currently have under contract as well as opportunities to purchase additional machines at lower prices."

On April 21, 2022, LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (" LMAO ") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with LMF Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of LMAO, and SeaStar Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company's New Neighbor Guaranty™ program. The company is also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Important factors which could materially affect our results and our future performance include, without limitation, our ability to implement our plan to develop and grow a cryptocurrency mining business specializing in Bitcoin,our ability to purchase defaulted consumer receivables at appropriate prices, competition to acquire such receivables, our dependence upon third party law firms to service our accounts, our ability to obtain funds to purchase receivables, ability to manage growth or declines in the business, changes in government regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on our defaulted consumer receivables, the impact of class action suits and other litigation, our ability to keep our software systems updated to operate our business, our ability to employ and retain qualified employees, our ability to establish and maintain internal accounting controls, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, deterioration in economic conditions, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry which may have a negative impact on a debtor's willingness to pay the debt we acquire, as well as other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact: Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO LM Funding America, Inc. Tel (813) 222-8996 investors@lmfunding.com



LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2022



2021



Revenues:

















Interest on delinquent association fees

$ 101,268



$ 77,444



Administrative and late fees



16,708





15,071



Recoveries in excess of cost - special product



17,365





29,473



Underwriting and other revenues



16,791





22,703



Rental revenue



38,872





31,917



Total revenues



191,004





176,608























Operating Expenses:

















Staff costs and payroll



4,292,197





1,301,981



Professional fees



774,820





482,943



Settlement costs with associations



160





-



Selling, general and administrative



114,920





99,769



Recovery of cost from related party receivable



-





(10,000)



Real estate management and disposal



31,481





18,290



Depreciation and amortization



3,094





1,696



Collection costs



(3,820)





2,048



Other operating expenses



8,384





7,545



Total operating expenses



5,221,236





1,904,272



Operating loss



(5,030,232)





(1,727,664)



Realized gain (loss) on securities



(395,181)





5,671,464



Unrealized gain on convertible debt security



288,320





-



Unrealized gain on marketable securities



130





-



Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities



(986,399)





595,392



Digital assets other income



4,366





-



Interest income



98,370





13,055



Interest expense



-





(464)



Dividend income



1,375





-























Income (loss) before income taxes



(6,019,251)





4,551,783



Income tax expense



-





(3,484)



Net income (loss)



(6,019,251)





4,548,299



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



291,200





(171,866)



Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.

$ (5,728,051)



$ 4,376,433























Earnings/(loss) per share:

















Basic income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding

$ (0.44)



$ 0.87



Diluted income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding

$ (0.44)



$ 0.80



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic



13,060,736





5,047,498



Diluted



13,060,736





5,439,398





LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Cash

$ 24,536,467



$ 32,559,185

Finance receivables:















Original product - net



20,543





13,993

Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of



16,148





14,200

Short-term investments - convertible debt securities (Note 7)



845,424





539,351

Marketable securities (Note 7)



308,950





2,132,051

Short-term investments - debt security (Note 7)



2,106,082





2,000,000

Prepaid expenses and other assets



944,464





1,251,852

Income tax receivable (Note 4)



143,822





-

Note receivable from related party (Note 7)



310,000





-

Digital assets, net (Note 9)



504,366





-

Current assets



29,736,266





38,510,632

Fixed assets, net



14,820





17,914

Real estate assets owned



80,057





80,057

Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 5)



337,413





59,969

Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 7)



949,754





1,973,413

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (Note 7)



4,713,390





4,676,130

Deposit on mining equipment (Note 8)



23,893,672





16,775,100

Other assets



10,726





10,726

Long-term assets



29,999,832





23,593,309

Total assets

$ 59,736,098



$ 62,103,941



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



325,489





463,646

Note payable - short-term (Note 3)



57,344





114,688

Due to related party (Note 2)



373,800





121,220

Current portion of lease liability (Note 5)



90,072





68,002

Income tax payable (Note 4)



-





326,178

Other liabilities



1,725





-

Total current liabilities



848,430





1,093,734

Lease liability - long-term (Note 5)



248,475





-

Long-term liabilities



248,475





-

Total liabilities



1,096,905





1,093,734



















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



-





-

Common stock, par value $0.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,091,883 and

13,017,943 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



13,092





13,018

Additional paid-in capital



78,173,269





74,525,106

Accumulated deficit



(19,505,057)





(13,777,006)

Total stockholders' equity



58,681,304





60,761,118

Non-controlling interest



(42,111)





249,089

Total stockholders' equity



58,639,193





61,010,207

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 59,736,098



$ 62,103,941



LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss)

$ (6,019,251)



$ 4,548,299

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



3,094





1,696

Right to use non cash lease expense



23,343





25,808

Stock compensation



329,500





-

Stock option expense



3,318,737





-

Accrued investment income



(96,657)





(12,784)

Digital assets other income



(4,366)









Gain on deconsolidation of affiliate



-





(43,623)

Unrealized gain on convertible debt security



(288,320)





-

Unrealized gain on marketable securities



(130)





(595,392)

Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities



986,399





-

Realized (gain) loss on securities



395,181





(5,671,464)

Proceeds from securities



1,428,050





21,218,918

Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security



-





(15,547,454)

Change in assets and liabilities















Prepaid expenses and other assets



280,208





710,163

Digital assets, net



(500,000)





-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(136,430)





157,514

Advances (repayments) from related party



252,580





200,749

Lease liability payments



(30,242)





(24,971)

Income tax payable



(326,178)





3,484

Income tax receivable



(143,822)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(528,304)





4,970,943



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Net collections of finance receivables - original product



(6,550)





14,206

Net collections of finance receivables - special product



(1,948)





(1,020)

Payments for real estate assets owned



-





(62,432)

Deposit for mining equipment



(7,118,572)





-

Investment in convertible note receivable



-





(1,666,500)

Loan to purchase securities



-





1,784,250

Investment in note receivable - related party



(310,000)





-

Repayment of loan to purchase securities



-





(1,784,250)

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



-





(5,738,000)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(7,437,070)





(7,453,746)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Principal repayments



-





(343,687)

Insurance financing repayments



(57,344)





(468,061)

Exercise of warrants



-





9,544,623

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(57,344)





8,732,875

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



(8,022,718)





6,250,072

CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR



32,559,185





11,552,943

CASH - END OF YEAR

$ 24,536,467



$ 17,803,015



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASHFLOW INFORMATION















ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized

$ 300,787



$ -

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for taxes

$ 470,000





-



