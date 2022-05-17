Weights & Biases Announces Investment from NVIDIA To Unleash More Value for Developers With the World's Leading MLOps Platform

New investment deepens W&B's partnership with NVIDIA and signals further integrations and

collaboration as more enterprises invest heavily in their machine learning infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases, the leading developer-first MLOps platform, today announced an investment from NVIDIA, which has pioneered accelerated computing, machine learning and AI. This investment will accelerate W&B's ability to provide ML developers the best tools in machine learning and AI, and to deepen the integrations between W&B and NVIDIA's offerings.

"We're incredibly proud of our partnership with the team at NVIDIA," said Lukas Biewald, CEO and Co-Founder of Weights & Biases. "Nearly all of our customers train or deploy at least some of their models on NVIDIA hardware often at massive scale and our integration with NVIDIA gives them new visibility right out of the box."

The investment accelerates the growing partnership between NVIDIA and Weights & Biases, which already includes a W&B integration with NVIDIA's Base Command, an enterprise-grade platform for NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, as well as integrations with software frameworks such as NVIDIA NeMo, an automatic speech recognition toolkit.

Weights & Biases is an NVIDIA DGX-Ready MLOps software partner and a launch partner of NVIDIA's AI Accelerated program as it works to build best-in-class AI applications. The latest partnership will provide customers an integrated and validated W&B experience with both NVIDIA's accelerated computing and ML/AI technologies. In a recent episode of Biewald's podcast, Gradient Dissent, NVIDIA's founder and CEO Jensen Huang highlighted how W&B enables complex workflows.

"AI is transforming industries worldwide and will ultimately be embraced by virtually every company that creates data," said Vishal Bhagwati, head of Corporate Development, at NVIDIA. "We look forward to working with Weights & Biases as they expand their pioneering developer-focused MLOps platform and powerful tools that enable organizations to apply machine learning to their most challenging business problems."

The investment allows W&B to continue improving its core experiment tracking offering as well as expanding its platform to meet the evolving needs of their shared customer base.

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform to build better models faster. Used by top researchers including teams at OpenAI, Lyft, Pfizer, Toyota, Github, and MILA, W&B is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

