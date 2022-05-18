AVIATION AMERICAN GIN WELCOMES HOLLIE STEPHENSON AS DISTILLERY DIRECTOR

The New Aviation Gin Distillery to Open in Portland in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aviation Gin, announced the appointment of industry veteran Hollie Stephenson as Distillery Director of the new Aviation Gin Distillery and visitor's center, which expects to open its doors to the public later this year.

As Distillery Director, Stephenson will bring her vast production and tasting room experience to the site as she oversees the distilling and bottling operations, as well as the newly constructed visitor's center and tasting room.

"When I was presented with the opportunity to help build the new home for this iconic Portland gin, I couldn't have been more excited. It has taken the hard work of so many over the past couple of years to bring this to life, and I can't wait to open the doors and welcome in our neighbors as well as visitors to the city."

The new Aviation Gin Distillery, located in the company's hometown of Portland, will showcase an interactive tasting room that will soon be open to the public and offer tours, cocktail flights and gin tastings.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hollie, an experienced industry veteran to the Aviation Gin family as we scale up our operations to continue to meet the demand from consumers all over the world for Aviation American Gin." Said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, CEO of Davos Brands

Prior to her role at Aviation Gin, Stephenson was named Imbibe Magazine's "2019 Beer Person of the Year" as served as Head Brewer of Guinness to help build the company's only North American site, focusing on the production of Guinness Blonde, the company's experimental brewery, as well as research and development for large scale new-to-world Guinness beers.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest news, including distillery details, please visit www.aviationgin.com or follow @aviationgin on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Aviation Gin

Aviation Gin is the world's highest rated gin (97 points, Wine Enthusiast) and helped establish a new style of American gin - softer and smoother, with juniper in the background and citrus and floral notes in the front - resulting in more balanced cocktails. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership, Aviation is crafted in small batches in Portland, Oregon.

About Davos Brands

Our mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best in class spirits brands that create a meaningful and valuable connection with consumers. We do this through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio includes owned brands Aviation Gin, TYKU Sake, Sombra Mezcal, & Astral Tequila.

