Cloud Native Computing Foundation hits 800 Member Milestone at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022

An additional 37 organizations have joined the Foundation this quarter to make cloud native computing ubiquitous and accessible to all

VALENCIA, Spain, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today the addition of 37 organizations, dedicated to working together with over 800 other members to drive innovation through the development and standardization of cloud native technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome so many Europe-based organizations this quarter as our global community convenes in Spain for the first in-person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in three years," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are humbled to see the continued momentum in our diverse ecosystem of doers and look forward to working together to foster and sustain our growing number of projects."

About the newest Silver Members:

Ambient IT is a French training organization specializing in IT and digital professions. is a French training organization specializing in IT and digital professions.

Andes Digital is a consulting company focused on Open Source solutions, especially in the multi-cloud - hybrid-cloud space offering services such as enterprise integration, Kubernetes managed services, cloud migration and others. is a consulting company focused on Open Source solutions, especially in the multi-cloud - hybrid-cloud space offering services such as enterprise integration, Kubernetes managed services, cloud migration and others.

Aokumo is a cloud infrastructure company that helps organizations modernize, innovate, and accelerate their digital transformation on AWS and Azure with Cloud-Native Solutions, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, and Data Analytics. is a cloud infrastructure company that helps organizations modernize, innovate, and accelerate their digital transformation on AWS and Azure with Cloud-Native Solutions, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, and Data Analytics.

Appaegis Access Fabric secures cloud infrastructure access with advanced Zero Trust strategies to secure application and data access and mitigate permission abuse by federating control plane sources of IAM, Key vault and credential management and monitoring data plane transactions. Access Fabric secures cloud infrastructure access with advanced Zero Trust strategies to secure application and data access and mitigate permission abuse by federating control plane sources of IAM, Key vault and credential management and monitoring data plane transactions.

Appstellar is a Cloud and DevOps company delivering cloud software development and DevOps solutions (including Kubernetes Enablement and AWS Cloud Consulting) to businesses that want to reach new heights is a Cloud and DevOps company delivering cloud software development and DevOps solutions (including Kubernetes Enablement and AWS Cloud Consulting) to businesses that want to reach new heights

Aserto is reinventing Auth: instead of focusing on user login and authentication, our modern authorization platform makes it easy for software developers to define, enforce, and evolve what users are permitted to do inside their applications. is reinventing Auth: instead of focusing on user login and authentication, our modern authorization platform makes it easy for software developers to define, enforce, and evolve what users are permitted to do inside their applications.

Atos is the global leader in secure and decarbonized digital with a range of market-leading digital solutions along with consultancy services, digital security and decarbonization offerings; an end-to-end partnership approach. is the global leader in secure and decarbonized digital with a range of market-leading digital solutions along with consultancy services, digital security and decarbonization offerings; an end-to-end partnership approach.

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital, cloud and advisory services, industry solutions and design-led experiences across the Microsoft ecosystem. is the leading provider of innovative digital, cloud and advisory services, industry solutions and design-led experiences across the Microsoft ecosystem.

B1 Systems provides consulting, training, managed service & support for Linux / Open Source - cloud & container technologies, virtualization & high availability as well as monitoring, system & configuration management. provides consulting, training, managed service & support for Linux / Open Source - cloud & container technologies, virtualization & high availability as well as monitoring, system & configuration management.

Clockwork empowers next generation time-sensitive applications by enabling "congestion-free, zero-drop networks" using its scalable and accurate time synchronization technology. empowers next generation time-sensitive applications by enabling "congestion-free, zero-drop networks" using its scalable and accurate time synchronization technology.

Cloudshape is a multi and hybrid cloud solution provider offering services and solutions around Application Modernization, Dev(Sec)Ops and Kubernetes is a multi and hybrid cloud solution provider offering services and solutions around Application Modernization, Dev(Sec)Ops and Kubernetes

Cloudside is your trusted team of cloud-native and data problem solvers, helping you drive the best business outcomes with cloud as a catalyst is your trusted team of cloud-native and data problem solvers, helping you drive the best business outcomes with cloud as a catalyst

Cycode is a complete software supply chain security solution that provides visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. is a complete software supply chain security solution that provides visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC.

Doppler is the multi-cloud SecretOps Platform developers and security teams trust to provide secrets management at enterprise scale. is the multi-cloud SecretOps Platform developers and security teams trust to provide secrets management at enterprise scale.

Edgeless Systems is building Constellation, the Kubernetes distribution for confidential computing. is building Constellation, the Kubernetes distribution for confidential computing.

Entando is the leading open-source application composition platform for Kubernetes. is the leading open-source application composition platform for Kubernetes.

Exein is a leading company in embedded security; the first security ecosystem for the IoT devices development and management cycle. is a leading company in embedded security; the first security ecosystem for the IoT devices development and management cycle.

groundcover is the first eBPF-based production monitoring tool that makes complete K8s observability easy. groundcover provides a full picture of your production and covers every application instantly with no code changes. is the first eBPF-based production monitoring tool that makes complete K8s observability easy. groundcover provides a full picture of your production and covers every application instantly with no code changes.

Mayfield is a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy and a 50+ year track record of inception and early-stage investing, partnering with founders to build iconic enterprise, consumer and engineering biology companies. is a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy and a 50+ year track record of inception and early-stage investing, partnering with founders to build iconic enterprise, consumer and engineering biology companies.

Miraxia is a software consulting company providing middleware design and optimization services for edge devices with the aid of a lot of experience in the consumer electronics industry for 20+ years. is a software consulting company providing middleware design and optimization services for edge devices with the aid of a lot of experience in the consumer electronics industry for 20+ years.

MoreSec Tech was founded in April 2016 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China . In the vanguard of cloud-native security, MoreSec provides a full-stack and full life cycle cloud-native application protection platform, which starts in development and extends to runtime protection of infrastructure, microservice networks, workloads, applications and data was founded inand headquartered in. In the vanguard of cloud-native security, MoreSec provides a full-stack and full life cycle cloud-native application protection platform, which starts in development and extends to runtime protection of infrastructure, microservice networks, workloads, applications and data

OpsVerse provides open source-based, fully managed DevOps tools that customers can deploy anywhere within minutes to improve their MTTR, MTTD, and developer productivity. provides open source-based, fully managed DevOps tools that customers can deploy anywhere within minutes to improve their MTTR, MTTD, and developer productivity.

Skyloud is a company specializing in new Cloud technologies. We support Startups and Companies in setting up, optimizing and managing Cloud Native infrastructure. is a company specializing in new Cloud technologies. We support Startups and Companies in setting up, optimizing and managing Cloud Native infrastructure.

Spacelift empowers collaborative infrastructure for modern software teams to manage any cloud, infrastructure, or service. empowers collaborative infrastructure for modern software teams to manage any cloud, infrastructure, or service.

Speedscale is a Kubernetes traffic replay framework that reproduces production-like conditions in non-prod environments so teams can identify performance and scale issues before their customers do. is a Kubernetes traffic replay framework that reproduces production-like conditions in non-prod environments so teams can identify performance and scale issues before their customers do.

SphereEx builds distributed data infrastructures and delivers a SaaS experience through the cloud, and was founded by the core team of Apache ShardingSphere - an open source ecosystem to transform any database into a distributed database system and enhance it with data sharding, elastic scaling, encryption features & more. builds distributed data infrastructures and delivers a SaaS experience through the cloud, and was founded by the core team of Apache ShardingSphere - an open source ecosystem to transform any database into a distributed database system and enhance it with data sharding, elastic scaling, encryption features & more.

Superblocks is a programmable internal tooling platform for developers to build custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs fast. Try it for free today! is a programmable internal tooling platform for developers to build custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs fast. Try it for free today!

Tenable ® is the Cyber Exposure company, helping approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe understand and reduce cyber risk by giving them visibility into their attack surface. Tenable delivered the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. ® is the Cyber Exposure company, helping approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe understand and reduce cyber risk by giving them visibility into their attack surface. Tenable delivered the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform.

TL Consulting helps accelerate your Cloud native journey through the delivery of high-end transformational services and enterprise-grade solutions by harnessing the power of Kubernetes, microservices and multi-cloud environment automation to effectively modernise your application landscape and future proof your business. helps accelerate your Cloud native journey through the delivery of high-end transformational services and enterprise-grade solutions by harnessing the power of Kubernetes, microservices and multi-cloud environment automation to effectively modernise your application landscape and future proof your business.

Uniserver is a Netherlands -based cloud distributor, we give you the freedom and security to focus on your own strenght without worrying about your IT infrastructure. is a-based cloud distributor, we give you the freedom and security to focus on your own strenght without worrying about your IT infrastructure.

Zelarsoft , the creators of Klusternetes : Kubernetes virtual clusters in less than a minute, on the infrastructure of your choice, either cloud or on-premise, enabling self-service k8s without adding operational complexity. , the creators of : Kubernetes virtual clusters in less than a minute, on the infrastructure of your choice, either cloud or on-premise, enabling self-service k8s without adding operational complexity.

About the newest Academic Member:

ICPSR advances and expands social and behavioral research, acting as a global leader in data stewardship and providing rich data resources and responsive educational opportunities for present and future generations. advances and expands social and behavioral research, acting as a global leader in data stewardship and providing rich data resources and responsive educational opportunities for present and future generations.

About the newest End User Members:

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences.

Wayfair is one of the world's largest destinations for the home, an e-commerce leader serving 27 million customers with suppliers and operations throughout North America and Europe , employing more than 16,000 people. is one of the world's largest destinations for the home, an e-commerce leader serving 27 million customers with suppliers and operations throughoutand, employing more than 16,000 people.

About the newest End User Supporters:

Juni aims to be the financial companion for ecommerce. Listed as the fastest-growing fintech startup in 2021, Juni's all-in-one financial platform empowers ecommerce businesses to make better decisions, scale up and unlock the full potential of ecommerce. aims to be the financial companion for ecommerce. Listed as the fastest-growing fintech startup in 2021, Juni's all-in-one financial platform empowers ecommerce businesses to make better decisions, scale up and unlock the full potential of ecommerce.

SNCF is a world leader in public transportation. is a world leader in public transportation.

Volvo Cars is one of the world's leading car companies known for safety and environmental consciousness. They are using cloud services to further improve their safety, environmental footprint, user experience, and production. is one of the world's leading car companies known for safety and environmental consciousness. They are using cloud services to further improve their safety, environmental footprint, user experience, and production.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 145 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

