Comerica Announces 2023 Earnings Release Dates; Details for Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Comerica Announces 2023 Earnings Release Dates; Details for Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to release quarterly earnings on the dates indicated below and will host conference calls to review results.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewswire)

Details for Comerica Incorporated's upcoming second quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, are now available. Additional information for remaining 2022 and 2023 earnings calls will be provided in advance of each call.

Earnings Conference Call Schedule:

SECOND QUARTER 2022: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261

(Event ID No. 5660017)











THIRD QUARTER 2022: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET









FOURTH QUARTER 2022: Thursday, January 19, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET









FIRST QUARTER 2023: Thursday, April 20, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET









SECOND QUARTER 2023: Thursday, July 20, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET









THIRD QUARTER 2023: Thursday, October 19, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET







WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated