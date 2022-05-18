Prometheus Associate Certification will Demonstrate Ability to Monitor Infrastructure

New associate certification exam from CNCF and The Linux Foundation will test foundational knowledge and skills using Prometheus, the open source systems monitoring and alerting toolkit

VALENCIA, Spain, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) , which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, and The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the new Prometheus Certified Associate (PCA) exam. The PCA is a pre-professional certification designed for engineers or application developers with special interests in observability and monitoring within the Prometheus ecosystem.

The PCA is modeled after Kubernetes certifications such as KCNA, CKA, or CKAD and is intended for candidates who have passed these certifications or have completed Prometheus-specific training or Cloud Engineer bootcamps. The exam is now in Beta testing and will be generally available later in 2022.

According to CNCF's 2021 Cloud Native Survey , the use of Prometheus in production has reached 65%, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Production users include organizations like Adidas, Slack, JPMorgan Chase, Verizon, and Uber. Prometheus was the second project to join CNCF in 2016 and the second project to graduate in 2018, following only Kubernetes.

"As cloud native stacks have grown and matured, observability has become crucial for visibility into application metrics, performance, alerting and insights," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "Prometheus is a key element of this, enabling organizations to build a foundation of observability. The PCA exam will allow developers to demonstrate their proficiency in Prometheus ecosystem and cloud native observability concepts."

PCA will consist of a multiple-choice, online certification exam testing entry-level skills and knowledge around best practices for monitoring cloud native applications and infrastructure and the ability to improve application performance through observability data. Successful candidates will be able to recognize when something is wrong with an implementation, monitor and gain insight into performance, debug issues, and feed data into other systems, including QA, security, and automation. The existing " Monitoring Systems and Services with Prometheus '' training course can be helpful for those new to Prometheus.

"There is an ongoing talent shortage in the cloud space, and the only way to address it is to get more individuals trained and certified in these emerging technologies," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "We have seen tremendous interest in Prometheus training as adoption of this impactful technology has increased, which is a fantastic starting point. This new certification will allow individuals skilled in this technology to verify their abilities to employers, helping advance their careers while beginning to address this talent gap."

The exam is being developed in partnership with Certiverse. As demonstrated with The Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) and Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) exams, the company's online exam development platform brings high-quality certifications to market with the speed required to keep IT content current and relevant.

More information about the exam and topics to be covered in it is available here . Those interested in enrolling in the Beta may do so for free here . Additional details on exam availability will be announced in the coming months.

