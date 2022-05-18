QHR Health & Idaho Hospital Association Partner to Improve Critical Access Hospital Reimbursement

BOISE, Idaho, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho Hospital Association and QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider for independent hospitals and health systems nationwide, proudly announce the Critical Access Hospital (CAH) Cost Reporting Boot Camp, Wednesday, June 1 – Friday, June, 3, at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) in Meridian, Idaho. Taught by QHR Health's John Waltko, Vice President, Regulatory & Financial Reporting, and Michael Donahue, Associate Vice President, Healthcare Finance and Reimbursement, the in-person, educational event will deliver the training and information needed to help critical access hospitals improve their Medicare reimbursements and financial operating results.

QHR Health and the Idaho Hospital Association partner to improve critical access hospital reimbursement. (PRNewswire)

QHR Health and the Idaho Hospital Association partner to improve critical access hospital reimbursement.

"As one who is passionate about rural healthcare and has previously attended a critical access boot camp with QHR Health and John Waltko, I can unequivocally say the course helps finance, reimbursement and rev cycle professionals to more easily do their jobs and better understand the complexities of cost-based reimbursement," said Tim Powers, Chief Financial Officer of the Idaho Hospital Association (IHA).

"Through the QHR Learning Institute, each year we offer 80 courses and opportunities to deliver healthcare management education to hospital leaders, board members and professionals," said Dr. Dwayne Gunter, CEO, QHR Health. "John Waltko's cost reporting boot camps are second-to-none in terms of content, value and popularity."

Recent testimonials include:

" John (Waltko) does a great job of presenting this material and making it a learning experience to remember." Erin Evans , Director of Billing at Macon County General Hospital

"By time the end of the week came, I felt very enlightened with information. All around great course! I learned more than I bargained for." Jessica Latham , CFO at Deaconess Union County Hospital

"It is a topic with so many details and regulations – the speakers seemed very knowledgeable and were great at answering questions." Sara Moreno , Controller at Boone County Hospital

The CAH Medicare Cost Reporting Boot Camp is designed to provide CAH finance leaders with a fundamental understanding of the Medicare program's cost-based reimbursement system, the Medicare cost reporting forms and the compilation requirements. After attending this program, participants will understand cost reporting basics and cost reporting strategies to employ in their organization to ensure an accurate and complete Medicare cost report.

This training is oriented for financial executives, accounting personnel and others within the revenue cycle function who want to gain comprehensive knowledge on the cost report forms, data reported within the Medicare cost report and specific cost reporting requirements. The course will also review reporting tactics and strategies that ensure CAHs receive the cost-based reimbursement they are legally entitled to receive, and Medicare cost reporting instructions and regulations.

To register for the QHR Health CAH Medicare Cost Reporting Boot Camp, visit: https://teamiha.org/event/crbc062022/. Registration closes May 25, 2022.

ABOUT THE IDAHO HOSPITAL ASSOCATION

Since 1933, the Idaho Hospital Association (IHA) has been providing voice, value and visibility for Idaho's community hospitals. A statewide, nonprofit association, IHA brings hospital and healthcare leaders together in the pursuit of quality healthcare across Idaho. IHA strives to offer members valued resources and services in many areas, including federal and state policy development and advocacy; quality and patient safety; data analytics; and workforce development. For more information, visit: https://teamiha.org/.

ABOUT IDAHO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) is a private medical school affiliated with Idaho State University. ICOM was founded in 2016 and welcomed its first cohort of student doctors in August 2018. The mission of ICOM is to train osteopathic physicians prepared to care for persons in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and beyond. The College will graduate its first class on Friday, May 13, 2022. To learn more, visit: https://www.idahocom.org/.

ABOUT QHR HEALTH

At QHR Health, our focus is strengthening independent community healthcare. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with independent hospitals and health systems to ensure that people in communities ranging from small towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. Through our portfolio of tech-enabled shared services, QHR Health helps independent hospitals outperform their peers in financial, operational and quality metrics through leverage and economies of scale. To learn how, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

QHR Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/QHR Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QHR Health