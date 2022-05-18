A Guide to Survive and Guide Life's Waves

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic surged around us, many people felt their mental health change for the worse. Feelings of disappointment, confusion, helplessness, and anger arose. According to the World Health Organization, "global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%." Legendary world champion surfer and author, Shaun Tomson, is no stranger to depression. After losing his son to a tragic accident, Tomson walked the bitter road of loss and crossed from darkness into the light. The Surfer and the Sage addresses the eighteen relentless, breaking waves of life, from loss and aging to relationships and depression, and guides you to transformation. Rather than a clinical approach, this book provides spiritual guidance and inspirational hope. Alongside Tomson's essays, international bestselling poet-philosopher and Pulitzer Prize nominee, Noah BenShea, adds insight on a path of purpose, hope, and faith. Together, it is a collection of advice from two guides who have traveled far and wide and suffered deeply, but still look forward to tomorrow with faith and hope. This book doesn't guarantee success, health, or wealth, but instead helps the reader ride the waves of life.

Praise for the book:

"Some great insights into riding the waves of life.

If you surf, read this book. If you don't surf, read this book."

—Carissa Moore, surfing Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion

ARC:

https://www.edelweiss.plus/?sku=1641706554&g=4400

Link to pre-order:

https://www.familius.com/book/the-surfer-and-the-sage/

About the Authors:

Noah benShea is one of North America's most respected and beloved poet-philosophers. He is the Pulitzer Prize–nominated and internationally bestselling author of 29 books.

Shaun Tomson is a former World Surfing Champion and has been described as one of the greatest and most influential surfers of all time. Shaun is also a world-renowned leadership mentor, entrepreneur, environmentalist, and bestselling author.

About the Publisher:

Familius is a global trade publishing company that publishes books and other content to help families be happy. We believe that happy families are the foundation of a happy life. We recognize that every family looks different, and we passionately believe in helping all families find greater joy.

