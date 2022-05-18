Tinuiti Announces Three Companywide Office Closures With Bold New OOO Program, "Owning Our Offline"

Tinuiti continues to push boundaries of agency culture with new spin on 'OOO' including more than 69 paid days off a year plus paid sick time for employees

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti — the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, and Amazon — today announced "Owning Our Offline" (OOO), a new boundary-pushing initiative borne of the firm's culture of ownership which empowers individuals to 'own' their offline. Collectively, OOO is designed to maximize the time employees spend unplugged and offline and includes three mandatory, company-wide weeklong office closures, holidays, PTO, mental wellness days and Flex Fridays, that combined together, provides Tinuiti employees with a total of more than 69 paid days off a year in addition to sick time to take advantage of. With OOO in place, Tinuiti now offers one of the most generous time off policies in the industry.

The new program's name takes the usual 'OOO' typically seen in an automated email response and purposefully turns it on its head. Tinuiti's OOO is not about simply setting up an away message — it's about making the time for everyone to unplug and re-energize. This is vital because at Tinuiti performance is measured by the employee happiness that fuels the growth of clients' businesses – not by how many hours people are tethered to their desks and logged into their computers.

At Tinuiti, employee happiness also serves as a key driver for clients success — simply put, happy employees are better equipped to do their best work for Tinuiti's client partners. The program was brought to life by Tinuiti's Chief Client Officer Diana DiGuido, who recognized the need for a recharge in the midst of the Omicron surge in Fall 2021. With employees juggling busy work days and the everyday challenges of their personal lives — on top of the chronic stress of an ongoing global pandemic — it was abundantly clear it was time for a break. DiGuido suggested a companywide mandatory closure to offer everyone the chance to step back and recharge, hence the name ' Tinuiti Recharge .' The week-long, all-employee, paid time-off, company-mandated holiday in early October took direct aim at pandemic fatigue and allowed employees to step back, focus on mental health and reset. In the weeks following Tinuiti Recharge the firm experienced an increase in productivity across divisions leading to client business growth.

Zach Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Tinuiti, said: "'People-first' is something that's easy to say and hard to do. A lot of companies say it, but Tinuiti has been saying it and doing it since before it was cool. OOO is our way of continuing to put people before everything else—before clients, before profit, before anything. And, after these past two-plus incredibly unpredictable and tumultuous years, people need this now more than ever. Thanks to Diana DiGuido, our Chief Client Officer, for continuing to look for ways to grow both employee and client happiness, and for her role in bringing this program to fruition. OOO is not only a direct reflection of our culture of ownership, but a key ingredient of Tinuiti's collective success as a top-performing agency."

Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, said: "It's no secret happy employees are simply better equipped to take on the work day — whether it's navigating unexpected challenges, brainstorming better solutions, or tackling an especially busy time of year. Feeling rested, recharged and ready to dive in is what ultimately drives top-tier performance. At Tinuiti, this understanding is paramount to who we are and how we do what we do. As a result, OOO is simply a natural extension of our people-first culture of ownership, and also our way of showing up for our client partners and continuing to bring them our best, day in and day out."

Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer of Tinuiti, said: "Tinuiti has proven time, and time again that people are its first priority, and this has made all the difference. Despite the 'Great Reassessment' of 2021, the ever-tightening labor market, and an ongoing talent war, Tinuiti is growing and growing rapidly. In the last 12 months alone, the firm has grown seven-fold, welcoming nearly 700 new employees, and is continuing to attract the brightest minds in the industry. This is made possible by a business model that not only prioritizes employee happiness but exercises accountability in the form of forward-thinking, people-first programs like OOO."

Empowering every employee to participate in the shared financial value of Tinuiti's success is another fundamental pillar of the firm's culture of ownership. As such, OOO is a natural extension of Tinuiti's people-first business model, which provides employees' with direct equity and a meritocratic compensation structure that rewards teams for their clients' success.

Collectively, OOO encompasses three unique pillars that all ensure employees are truly out of office — these include:

OOO Weeks – Three company-wide mandatory days off, scheduled strategically throughout the year. The first, in late Spring provides employees with a meaningful reset before the summer sale season ramps up. The second, in September, gives teams a chance to recharge before Black Friday-fueled chaos hits in Q4. The final week, in December, offers end-of-year respite and plenty of time to recover from the holiday madness and return fresh in the new year. Against each of these closures, all clients will be provided with contact information for the on-call critical response team to address any unforeseen business needs. The 2022 dates are:

PTO – Tinuiti employees are encouraged to take a minimum of 20 PTO days per year. This does not include the 17 recognized company holidays.

Flex Fridays – All employees have the option of starting their weekends early and signing off at 1 p.m. local time on Fridays. This includes avoiding scheduling any non-vital client or internal meetings in order to provide employees with time to wrap up the week's work and plan for the week ahead.

Tinuiti is one of the industry's most highly awarded independent performance marketing firms. The firm's unique culture of ownership and people-first ethos has garnered a slew of industry awards, including Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2022, Employer of the Year and Top Boss awards from Digiday, as well as Ad Age's Best Places to Work four years running, including the No. 1 spot in 2019 and 2020. The firm consistently pulls in Employee Net Promoter Scores unheard of in the industry with a consistent eNPS of over 50 and ranks way above the industry average for its employee retention rates.

Since 2017, Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion with a headcount now surpassing 1,100, the agency has experienced an unprecedented 59% year-over-year increase and is continuing to climb with an additional 10% in 2022. Tinuiti is continuing to hire for multiple roles across divisions to keep pace with growth. For a closer look at Tinuiti's culture, please visit https://tinuiti.com/culture/ .

