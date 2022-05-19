CipherHealth Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced that it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Healthcare Technology Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

CipherHealth received the award in recognition of its next-generation patient engagement platform, launched last year. At the heart of the platform is a powerful digital orchestration engine that serves as an intelligent hub to manage all patient, staff, and caregiver communication for improved workflow efficiencies and cost savings. Most importantly, this engine functions across CipherHealth's entire suite of point-of-care rounding solutions and pre- and post-care outreach solutions, allowing for a single, unified system that closes critical care gaps and completes the communications loop by capturing contextual conversational data.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Best New Product of the Year among others. CipherHealth was nominated in the Healthcare Technology Solution category for Business Technology.

"We believe this award is a reflection of our commitment to providing the best patient engagement experience by utilizing innovative technology to enhance communication and coordination throughout the care continuum," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles. "Healthcare systems are realizing the importance of dynamic patient engagement solutions like rounding, post-discharge outreach, and pre-care communication. Many are also taking advantage of conversational engagement, effective in fostering patient loyalty, improving patient and staff experience, making better data-driven clinical and operational decisions, and, most critically, improving patient outcomes. This has become even more of an industry imperative over the last two years, as providers grapple with evolving patient expectations and unprecedented levels of staff burnout and turnover."

CipherHealth followed last year's release of its next-generation patient engagement platform with the launch of CipherConnect , its conversational engagement solution announced earlier this spring, which manages patient-provider communication through a web-based chat interface, capturing relevant conversational patient data and seamlessly integrating with EMRs.

. On June 13, Stevie Award recipients will be presented with their respective awards at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CipherHealth