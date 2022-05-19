GAF Energy Expands Leadership Team with Key Promotions

Leading Provider of Solar Roofs Bolsters Executive Team to Meet Growing Demand for Timberline Solar™

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, has announced two key advancements on its leadership team. The promotions, Gabriela "Gabi" Bunea as Chief Solar Innovation Officer, and Ralph Robinett as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Deployment, position the company for continued growth and innovation following the launch of their award-winning solar roof, Timberline Solar™ . Developed and assembled in California, Timberline Solar™ is the only solar roofing system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

"Execution in innovation and manufacturing are critical to taking residential rooftop solar from a niche product to reaching our vision of energy from every roof. Gabi and Ralph have proven their determination, leadership, and ability to deliver industry-changing products. They have been essential leaders on the team that brought the award-winning Timberline Solar to market," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "I'm thrilled to continue working alongside them and our entire team to transform more and more roofs into solar roofs."

Dr. Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer

Gabi creates world-changing technology and believes in combining solar energy generation with sustainable building materials. She brings 20 years of extensive technical experience and leadership in the solar and microelectronics industries to GAF Energy, most recently as Vice President of Research, Development and Deployment at SunPower Corporation. Prior to that, she held multiple roles managing Module Research, Development, Deployment and Product Design at SunPower, and previously worked as a Member of the Technical Staff in the Microelectronics Division at Lucent Technology. She holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Boston University and is an active member in IEEE Women in Engineering.

Ralph Robinett, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Deployment

Ralph brings the world-changing innovations of GAF Energy to mass production. Before joining GAF Energy, Ralph held senior leadership positions in global operations, manufacturing, engineering and quality in the solar, electronics, and semiconductor industries. Most recently, Ralph was the VP of Operations at Celestica. Prior to that, he was the VP of Operations at SunPower Corporation, where he led SunPower's solar panel manufacturing and operational excellence organizations.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the FastCompany 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and the NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel and SGI, as well as related businesses Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

