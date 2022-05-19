HealthWell Foundation to Share Program Resources for Oncology Patients at Upcoming Meeting

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2022 ASCO® Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois, June 3-7, 2022.

"We are honored to be able to resume our in-person participation at this prestigious event," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "Providing financial resources to underinsured patients to help them afford critical, potentially lifesaving, medical treatments is, and always has been, our number one priority. Exhibiting at the meeting provides a multitude of opportunities for the team to spread the word about the financial assistance we offer through our oncology funds to ensure that providers, pharmacies and advocates know about our services to assist patients who would otherwise forgo critical, potentially lifesaving, medical treatments simply because they can't afford them."

If you will be attending the meeting, we hope you will take a few minutes to stop by exhibit booth #3032 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our robust portfolio of oncology funds to assist patients in need. To learn more about HealthWell programs, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

