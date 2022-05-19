Heartland Dental Releases Year to Date Growth Results

Heartland Dental today supports more than 2,400 doctors in more than 1,600 offices across 38 states

-- Nation's Largest Dental Support Organization Continues to Expand and Diversify Portfolio of Supported Practices through its DeNovo and Affiliation programs

EFFINGHAM, Ill., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization, today announced it has added nearly 40 practices to its network since the beginning of the year, further solidifying its position as the DSO industry leader. Through the addition of 12 DeNovos and 25 newly affiliated offices, Heartland Dental now supports more than 2,400 doctors in more than 1,600 offices across 38 states.

(PRNewsfoto/Heartland Dental) (PRNewswire)

Heartland Dental President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Bauer noted "Our company's growth is off to a very strong start, and we're doing what we set out to do at the beginning of the year. Since the start of the year, we've closed 23 affiliations, with a strong pipeline that we expect will help generate new affiliations and yield strong growth in the second half of the year. With this strategic growth, Heartland Dental will have expanded geographical reach and operational resources to deliver unparalleled value and support to doctors and their teams across the nation. We look forward to supporting the great doctors in these offices, building upon their legacies while continuing to grow our specialty model."

Continuing to build the strongest affiliations in the industry

The following 2022 affiliations offer care beyond world-class general dentistry, including orthodontics, restorative, and other oral care specialties:

Signature Smiles / Affordable Dental Care – longstanding greater Detroit area group, added 3 supported offices with 7 supported doctors

V2 Family Dentistry and V2 Dentistry – a hallmark of world-class care in the greater Portland, Oregon market, added 2 supported offices

Princeton Dental – A 20 operatory and multi-specialty practice based in Loganville, Georgia with 5 supported doctors

Rise of DeNovos

Since the start of the year, Heartland Dental has collaborated in opening 12 de novo practices in exciting markets such as Phoenix, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Firestone, Colorado; Richmond, Texas; Woodstock, IL; and more.

With supporting de novo practices, Heartland Dental has focused efforts on supporting the expansion of the availability of quality care in high growth markets.

Heartland Dental delivers winning model for non-clinical services to supported practices

Heartland Dental supported doctors have the opportunity to access world-class administrative support, resources, and non-clinical services. This includes options to access the nation's largest, operational and leadership training infrastructure, leading talent acquisition and HR support, state-of-the-art equipment including digital workflows and scanning, best-in-class operations systems and support, and more.

"Heartland Dental's support model and service offerings are a differentiator and continue to drive our growth. Affiliated doctors retain clinical autonomy in their practices, and we provide supported dentists, hygienists, and their teams with comprehensive non-clinical administrative support which helps them focus on what matters most – their patients," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Heartland Dental. "As we look ahead, Heartland Dental will continue to provide supported doctors and team members opportunities to grow personally and professionally and support in securing their legacies in the communities they serve."

Heartland Dental expects to collaborate on opening a total of 100 DeNovos and affiliate with more than 100 dental practices in 2022. For more information on Heartland Dental's support services, visit heartland.com/affiliations .

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,400 doctors in over 1,600 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications & Content

561-690-1465

jthompson@heartland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heartland Dental