LIFESTYLE BRAND ERIN CONDREN LAUNCHES CORPORATE GIFTING PROGRAM FEATURING PREMIUM AND PERSONALIZED GIFTS FOR CLIENTS, EMPLOYEES AND MORE

Savings Starting at 20 Percent Off For Corporate Orders Over $500

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lifestyle brand Erin Condren is pleased to launch a new Corporate Gifting Program featuring all-occasion gifting including: holiday gifting, gifts for team members, business gift ideas, client and VIP appreciation gifts, branded promotional products and more.

Professionals can select from a wide array of products to make a lasting impression for their brand, affirm a business relationship, establish a personal connection or show appreciation to others. Business gifting products include personalized notebooks or planners, premium writing tools, monogrammed stationery and notepads as well as custom gift boxes and pre-curated gift sets.

"We are very excited about our new Corporate Gift Program offering brands the opportunity to share appreciation, recognition, build relationships as well as celebrate milestones," said Tonia Misvaer, CEO of Erin Condren. "We offer a wide array of products featuring the highest quality materials and designs as well as convenient, curated gifting with customization options to make each gift special."

Erin Condren Corporate Gifting program includes:

White glove service by trusted gifting experts who are knowledgeable about professional branded products such as spiral or softbound notebooks, business planners, productivity tools, desk accessories, writing utensils and more.

A wide variety of customization and personalization options , including planner layouts (hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and more), notebook styles, color and design selection, binding options, matching stationery or notepads, monogramming and custom gift boxes.

Exclusive design services available for larger, completely custom orders.

High quality products made in the USA including our coiled notebooks and best-selling planners. All products shipped from Austin, TX.

Corporate gifting customers can enjoy savings starting at 20 percent off for orders over $500. To learn more about Erin Condren's corporate gifting options, visit https://www.erincondren.com/corporate-gifts .

About Erin Condren

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organizational essentials for the home, office and everything in between. The brand's best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via ErinCondren.com , Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, and more.

