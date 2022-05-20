Gestalt Diagnostics Website Achieves Accessibility and Compliance for Everyone

SPOKANE, Wash., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of digital pathology solutions, Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc today announces the re-launch of its website with embedded user-triggered accessibility functions. This functionality features new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and access Gestalt's solutions and website in the way that is most beneficial for them. At the forefront of solving healthcare workflow challenges, Gestalt recognizes that being aware of accessibility means accommodating our users who require different accessibility options every day.

"We are excited to announce, in keeping with healthcare accessibility initiatives put forth for healthcare technology companies, we are focused on making our solutions and services accessible to everyone," says Gestalt's COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "It is paramount that healthcare technology companies stay in compliance and work towards making accessibility easy, and transparent, for everyone. Transforming the pathology workflow through intuitive, interoperable digital solutions is our mission. Offering specialized features on our website enables our partners and customers to interact with us in the best way for them."

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Our platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable experience where it matters most.

