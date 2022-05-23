CEO Coaching International Announces 2022 Make BIG Happen Summit on Oct. 20-22 in Miami Beach

The Firm's Annual Signature Event for CEOs Will Also Allow Non-Clients to Apply to Attend for the First Time Ever

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce that its 2022 Make BIG Happen Summit will take place on Oct. 20-22 at the iconic Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Fla.

Returning this fall after a few years' hiatus due to the pandemic, the marquee event will feature world-class guest speakers and 500+ CEOs gathering in one place for multiple days of stimulating networking and learning. Attendees will gain invaluable insights on how to Make BIG Happen in their life and business and will have extensive opportunities to connect with fellow CEOs.

In previous years, the Make BIG Happen Summit was only open to CEO Coaching International clients; however, this year the firm is welcoming applications for any qualifying CEO interested in attending.

"I'm thrilled to revive our annual signature event, which will be BIGGER than ever this year," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "Attendees can expect a one-of-a-kind experience that will challenge, connect, delight, and inspire. Anyone who likes connecting with world-class CEOs that have made or are making BIG happen will not want to miss this event."

The last Make BIG Happen Summit, which was held in 2019, featured many distinguished speakers, including President George W. Bush, Sandra Joseph, and Patty McCord. Some noteworthy members of this year's fantastic line-up of confirmed guest speakers include:

Jesse Itzler , author of the New York Times bestseller, "Living with a Seal"; co-founder of Marquis Jet (the world's largest private jet card company, which he and his partner sold to Berkshire Hathaway/NetJets); and an owner of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.





Immaculeé Ilibagiza, a Rwandan American author and motivational speaker whose first book, "Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust," is an autobiographical work detailing how she survived during the Rwandan genocide. She has been recognized and honored with numerous humanitarian awards, including the Mahatma Gandhi International Award for Reconciliation and Peace.





LaQuita Cleare , an international speaker and renowned public speaking coach who has worked in more than 50 countries across four continents with Fortune 500 companies, public figures, politicians, and extensively with YPO, the leading organization for CEOs and Presidents whose companies make up 7 trillion dollars .

More speakers will be announced in the coming months.

"It's my favorite conference of the year to attend and to be part of," said John DiJulius, Chief Revolution Officer and President at The DiJulius Group, and keynote speaker for a previous Make BIG Happen Summit. "I think what's just as great as all the talent and all the expertise on stage, is the brilliance in the audience and in the community that's there. You are surrounded by so many brilliant, motivated people – all connecting during the event."

"The Summit had phenomenal speakers, engaging programs, and outstanding entertainment," said Feyzi Fatehi, CEO of Corent Technology and a client of CEO Coaching International. "It was such an exceptional experience that energized everyone to go Make BIG Happen. I felt honored to be a part of it."

Get more details and apply to attend the event here. For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with an executive coach, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact/.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

