Landis+Gyr to Showcase Latest Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure Technology at DISTRIBUTECH

The Company will highlight consumer applications for EV management, an expanded portfolio of cloud services for utility applications and one of the most advanced metering platforms in the industry aimed at decarbonizing the grid

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) will showcase its unmatched energy data and intelligent networking capabilities at DISTRIBUTECH 2022, presenting the latest solutions for energy monitoring, electric vehicle management and cloud-based applications.

"As the energy industry continues to evolve, Landis+Gyr is leading the way in supporting the modernization of energy delivery with applications that take full advantage of the data and automation a smarter grid provides," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Industry and Growth at Landis+Gyr. "From smart community applications to clean energy integration, our solutions continue to be focused on meeting industry goals for reliability, resiliency, security and carbon reduction."

During the conference, Landis+Gyr will join with National Grid to discuss the utility's consumer engagement strategy and applications for the Revelo® meter. The commercially available Revelo meter recently received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, which enhances connectivity options and data sharing with available consumer energy apps. The meter's capabilities for load disaggregation, appliance troubleshooting, and situational awareness provide new levels of awareness and insight, making it a true grid edge sensing device.

Landis+Gyr is also bringing new edge sensing and monitoring capabilities to gas metering and will showcase the technology behind its ultrasonic gas metering solution.

Cloud-based solutions continue to be a priority for managing and applying smart grid data and Landis+Gyr will showcase the innovation occurring with Google Cloud to leverage smart grid data, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning for secure utility applications.

Landis+Gyr will also display new additions to its EV management portfolio, including charge point management software from Etrel, and the True Energy consumer-focused app for EV charging management. These EV solutions are designed with sustainability in mind, and support demand response and load flexibility for utilities and consumers.

